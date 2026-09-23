Renukaswamy murder case: Approver status for Darshan’s co-accused upheld

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday upheld a trial court order granting pardon to co-accused Pradosh S Rao and allowing him to become a prosecution witness (approver) in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused in the case and remains jailed.

Justice V Srishananda dismissed the petition filed by Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi, challenging the trial court’s September 16 order allowing Rao’s application under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to turn approver.

The single-judge bench observed, “An application filed under Section 307 CrPC by an accused in a case is only between the proposed approver, concerned court and the prosecution, and the co-accused in the case has no right to oppose such application.”