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The Calcutta High Court has upheld an eviction notice issued to a government-aided schoolteacher occupying a quarter at Kolaghat Thermal Power Station (KTPS), directing her to clear Rs 2.82 lakh in rent arrears in eight monthly instalments. The court said the teacher was “bound” to pay the rent as she had occupied the quarter and “enjoyed the accommodation”. However, it questioned why the authorities had waited nearly 10 years after issuing the guidelines to raise the demand.
Justice Arjun Ray Mukherjee was hearing a plea filed by the assistant teacher challenging the eviction notice issued by the authority in April 2025.
“In any event, the petitioner (assistant teacher) is duty-bound to pay such amount, as she has enjoyed the said quarter provided by the KTPS authority for the aforesaid period and further the guideline framed in this regard by the said Corporation is binding on the petitioner. In any event, no legally protected right of the petitioner has been infringed,” the November 16 order read.
The woman was an assistant teacher of Kolaghat Thermal Power Station Primary School, which is a government-aided primary school. She filed for allotment of a quarter within the KTPS area on September 18, 2008. Later, the KTPS authority, on December 5, 2008, allotted a quarter to the teacher at the rate of Rs 816 per month towards rent, subject to further revision.
The rent was subsequently revised to Rs 979 per month in January 2016. Later, through a circular dated November 10, 2016, KTPS framed guidelines governing the allotment of departmental quarters to outsiders and outside agencies.
In August 2020, the KTPS authority asked the teacher to pay Rs 53,485 in rent arrears within 30 days. She paid the amount on October 15, 2020. Subsequently, she paid another Rs 16,643 on December 22, 2021, following a further demand by the authority.
The woman received an eviction notice on April 22, 2025, for non-payment of Rs 2.82 lakh from November 2016 to December 2024, towards arrears of housing rent allowance (HRA). The assistant teacher was informed that the management of KTPS, after careful consideration, had decided to discontinue the accommodation facility provided to her.
Aggrieved, she filed this plea challenging the said eviction notice issued by the KTPS.
The woman was represented by advocate Salil Kumar Maiti, who argued that the eviction was illegal to the extent that the decision contained in the said eviction notice was contrary to the circular dated November 10, 2016.
Representing the authority, senior advocate Ranjay De argued that the said eviction notice of April 22, 2025 was issued in accordance with the provisions of the circular dated November 10, 2016. The lawyer also caliemd that she was a defaulter and that there was no illegality or procedural irregularity on the part of the authority in issuing the eviction notice.
The court found that the woman was an outsider who had been allotted a quarter by the authority. It emphasised that the guidelines issued on November 10, 2016, provided that in cases where quarters were allotted to school employees who had not been allotted departmental accommodation by their parent department, the HRA payable to them would be charged as rent and paid directly to West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL).
“Provided they had not been allotted any departmental quarters by their parent department, would be charged as rent and paid directly to West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL),” it said.
However, it questioned why the KTPS authority had not raised the issue immediately after the 2016 circular and why it had taken nearly 10 years to demand the arrears.
Saying that the eviction notice had no infirmity, the court directed the teacher to pay the arrears in eight equal monthly instalments, on or before the 10th of each month, beginning in December this year. If she fails to pay, the KTPS authority may take consequential steps in accordance with law.