The Calcutta High Court has upheld an eviction notice issued to a government-aided schoolteacher occupying a quarter at Kolaghat Thermal Power Station (KTPS), directing her to clear Rs 2.82 lakh in rent arrears in eight monthly instalments. The court said the teacher was “bound” to pay the rent as she had occupied the quarter and “enjoyed the accommodation”. However, it questioned why the authorities had waited nearly 10 years after issuing the guidelines to raise the demand.

Justice Arjun Ray Mukherjee was hearing a plea filed by the assistant teacher challenging the eviction notice issued by the authority in April 2025.

“In any event, the petitioner (assistant teacher) is duty-bound to pay such amount, as she has enjoyed the said quarter provided by the KTPS authority for the aforesaid period and further the guideline framed in this regard by the said Corporation is binding on the petitioner. In any event, no legally protected right of the petitioner has been infringed,” the November 16 order read.