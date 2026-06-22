Renault Triber gutted in fire, owner granted Rs 5.89 lakh despite no third-party insurance

The insurer submitted that the loss must be assessed by a qualified Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority-licensed surveyor as per provisions of the Insurance Act. (AI-generated image)

A Telangana district consumer commission has ordered United India Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 5.89 lakh towards “total loss” settlement and compensation to a woman whose Renault Triber, carrying gold and other valuables, was gutted in a fire due to “mechanical heat and sparks”.

Dealing with a plea by the woman who was staking claim to the policy benefits after her car was gutted, a bench of president Suvarna Jayasri and members I Nageswara Rao and Suma Vala of the Nizamabad District Consumer Commission held that the absence of third-party insurance did not invalidate the own-damage claim.

“This commission notes that the vehicle was completely burnt beyond economical repair. The repair cost of dismantling far exceeds the IDV (Insured Declared Value),” the commission said on May 30.