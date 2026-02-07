Renault India wins partial relief as NCDRC slashes ‘extortionary’ Rs 1 lakh fine in Kwid warranty battle

The compensation of Rs 1 lakh granted by the state commission does not commensurate with the deficiency alleged by the consumer, the NCDRC said.

Observing that consumer compensation must be fair, balanced and proportionate to the actual injury suffered, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has reduced the compensation awarded against Renault India Private Limited from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000 in a long-running dispute arising out of denial of warranty repairs to a Renault Kwid car.

A bench of president Justice A P Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing an appeal by the automobile company challenging Chandigarh state consumer commission’s order to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to the consumer alleging deficiency and reduced it to half.

“The compensation to be granted cannot be disproportionate or extortionary. It has to balance the scale and must be a quantum which appears just in the circumstances,” said the commission on January 27.