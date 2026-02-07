Renault India wins partial relief as NCDRC slashes ‘extortionary’ Rs 1 lakh fine in Kwid warranty battle

The NCDRC was hearing an appeal by Renault India challenging Chandigarh state consumer commission’s order to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to a consumer alleging deficiency and reduced the compensation to half.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 02:00 PM IST
The compensation of Rs 1 lakh granted by the state commission does not commensurate with the deficiency alleged by the consumer, the NCDRC said.The compensation of Rs 1 lakh granted by the state commission does not commensurate with the deficiency alleged by the consumer, the NCDRC said.
Make us preferred source on Google

Observing that consumer compensation must be fair, balanced and proportionate to the actual injury suffered, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has reduced the compensation awarded against Renault India Private Limited from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000 in a long-running dispute arising out of denial of warranty repairs to a Renault Kwid car.

A bench of president Justice A P Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing an appeal by the automobile company challenging Chandigarh state consumer commission’s order to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to the consumer alleging deficiency and reduced it to half.

“The compensation to be granted cannot be disproportionate or extortionary. It has to balance the scale and must be a quantum which appears just in the circumstances,” said the commission on January 27.

Also Read | 11 years over Maruti Alto: Why NCDRC called decade long legal battle ‘exercise in futility’
The NCDRC said that award of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony etc suffered by the consumer is disproportionately higher. The NCDRC said that award of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and other sufferingss of the consumer is disproportionately higher. (Image enhanced using AI)

Apex consumer body redraws line on compensation

  • No error in the factual conclusion of deficiency in service as provided by the petitioner as arrived at by both the fora (district and state consumer fora).
  • The compensation of Rs 1 lakh granted by the state commission does not commensurate with the deficiency in service, as was alleged and was established on record by the complainant.
  • We agree with this contention.
  • The award of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony etc for a deficiency involving repair charges of Rs 16140 is “certainly disproportionately higher” than that required to compensate for the injury or damage suffered by the consumer.
Also Read | 14-year wait for road: Why NCDRC ordered Godrej to refund Rs 89 lakh with interest to Gurgaon consumer

NCDRC: Deficiency made out

  • Hearing the revision petition, the NCDRC disagreed with the state commission’s conclusion that entry of water into the engine, by itself, established a manufacturing defect in the absence of any expert or technical report.
  • However, the commission refused to absolve the manufacturer entirely.
  • The NCDRC noted that Renault had accepted the district forum’s findings by not challenging them earlier.
  • The commission said that the company could not distance itself from failures of its authorised service centres during the warranty period.
  • “There is a concurrent finding that there is deficiency in service suffered by the complainant,” the commission noted.
  • Emphasising that manufacturers remain responsible for ensuring that warranty promises are honoured seamlessly by their dealer network.
Also Read | Why 23-year consumer battle over ‘expired dates’ just collapsed because of single German phrase

Final directions

  • While upholding the finding of deficiency in service, the NCDRC modified the relief.
  • It directed Rs 16,140 to be reimbursed by Renault India towards repair costs incurred during the warranty period.
  • Rs 50,000 payable by Renault India as compensation for mental agony and harassment.
  • Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.
  • Rs 887 to be refunded by the dealer for unauthorised charges.
  • Compliance to be made within 60 days, failing which interest at 12% per annum would apply.
Also Read | Knowledge Nugget: National Consumer Rights Day — What you must know for your UPSC exams?

What triggered dispute

  • The case has its roots in January 2016, when one Rameshwari Sharma, a Chandigarh resident, purchased a Renault Kwid car from an authorised dealer.
  • The vehicle came with a warranty covering four years or 1,00,000 kilometres, whichever was earlier.
  • On August 21, 2017, with the car having run just over 15,000 kilometres, it developed engine trouble and stopped functioning.
  • The vehicle was towed to the authorised service centre, PMG Auto, Chandigarh.
  • However, warranty repairs were refused on the ground that the engine had allegedly been damaged due to water ingress caused by submergence during heavy rainfall, an assertion strongly contested by the consumer.
Also Read | Redevelopment delay: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awards over Rs 3.91cr to Mumbai family

Insurance claim rejected

  • After denial of warranty coverage, the consumer approached the insurer, Future Generali General Insurance Company Limited, but her claim was rejected.
  • On November 8, 2017, the company rejected the insurance claim on the ground that there was no accident within the meaning of the policy.
  • With both warranty and insurance claims rejected, the consumer got the car repaired at another authorised Renault service centre in Panchkula at her own expense of Rs 16,140.
  • Aggrieved, she filed a consumer complaint on December 5, 2017 before the district consumer forum.
Also Read | Why NCDRC called the current crypto regime ‘nebulous’, dismissed WazirX case

District forum’s findings against dealer

  • On April 29, 2019, the district forum came down heavily on the dealer, describing the allegation of water submergence as “bogus and frivolous”.
  • The district forum said that no technical inspection had been carried out before rejecting the warranty claim.
  • The forum also faulted Renault India for its “casual attitude” in not monitoring or intervening despite being aware of the consumer’s grievance.
  • Both the dealer and manufacturer were held jointly liable.
  • Directions were issued for reimbursement of repair costs and payment of compensation for mental agony.

State commission shifts full liability to Renault

  • On appeal, the state consumer commission, Chandigarh, by orders dated February 17 and February 23, 2022, absolved the dealer and fastened sole liability on Renault India.
  • The state commission reasoned that since water had entered the engine without any external accident or impact, the defect must be attributable to manufacturing failure.
  • It directed Renault India alone to reimburse the repair cost, pay litigation expenses and compensate the consumer with Rs 1 lakh for mental agony and harassment.

 

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Navya shares her top 3 reads
'I love murder mysteries': Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads
Jim Fruchterman
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6
Rockstar GTA VI
'I love murder mysteries': Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads
Navya shares her top 3 reads
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement