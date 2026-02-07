Renault India wins partial relief as NCDRC slashes ‘extortionary’ Rs 1 lakh fine in Kwid warranty battle
The NCDRC was hearing an appeal by Renault India challenging Chandigarh state consumer commission’s order to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to a consumer alleging deficiency and reduced the compensation to half.
A bench of president Justice A P Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing an appeal by the automobile company challenging Chandigarh state consumer commission’s order to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to the consumer alleging deficiency and reduced it to half.
“The compensation to be granted cannot be disproportionate or extortionary. It has to balance the scale and must be a quantum which appears just in the circumstances,” said the commission on January 27.
The NCDRC said that award of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and other sufferingss of the consumer is disproportionately higher. (Image enhanced using AI)
Apex consumer body redraws line on compensation
No error in the factual conclusion of deficiency in service as provided by the petitioner as arrived at by both the fora (district and state consumer fora).
The compensation of Rs 1 lakh granted by the state commission does not commensurate with the deficiency in service, as was alleged and was established on record by the complainant.
We agree with this contention.
The award of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony etc for a deficiency involving repair charges of Rs 16140 is “certainly disproportionately higher” than that required to compensate for the injury or damage suffered by the consumer.
Hearing the revision petition, the NCDRC disagreed with the state commission’s conclusion that entry of water into the engine, by itself, established a manufacturing defect in the absence of any expert or technical report.
However, the commission refused to absolve the manufacturer entirely.
The NCDRC noted that Renault had accepted the district forum’s findings by not challenging them earlier.
The commission said that the company could not distance itself from failures of its authorised service centres during the warranty period.
“There is a concurrent finding that there is deficiency in service suffered by the complainant,” the commission noted.
Emphasising that manufacturers remain responsible for ensuring that warranty promises are honoured seamlessly by their dealer network.
The case has its roots in January 2016, when one Rameshwari Sharma, a Chandigarh resident, purchased a Renault Kwid car from an authorised dealer.
The vehicle came with a warranty covering four years or 1,00,000 kilometres, whichever was earlier.
On August 21, 2017, with the car having run just over 15,000 kilometres, it developed engine trouble and stopped functioning.
The vehicle was towed to the authorised service centre, PMG Auto, Chandigarh.
However, warranty repairs were refused on the ground that the engine had allegedly been damaged due to water ingress caused by submergence during heavy rainfall, an assertion strongly contested by the consumer.
