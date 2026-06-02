Removing ‘Thali’ (mangalsutra), false allegations amount to ‘mental cruelty’: Court ends 49-year-old marriage

The high court said that a marriage which has existed only on paper for decades and is accompanied by bitterness and litigation can itself become a source of cruelty. (Image generated using AI)

Marriage news: The Madras High Court has upheld the divorce granted to a retired Army man, ending his 49-year-old marriage and held that repeated allegations of extramarital affairs made by his estranged wife to his military superiors, and removing ‘Thali’ or mangalsutra, besides the nearly three-decade separation period constituted mental cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Justice P Vadamalai was hearing an appeal filed by an estranged wife against her husband, a former Indian Army officer, challenging the trial court verdict, which had granted and confirmed a decree of divorce in favour of the husband.

“It is very clear that the respondent/wife adopted Christianity as her daughter’s name and her marriage to a Christian is revealed…and hence, the allegation of conversion of religion by the respondent/wife cannot be thrown away upon consideration of the entire evidence on record. This Court holds that the removal of Thali would reflect mental cruelty,” the court said on June 1.