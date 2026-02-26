Remove fence or pay Rs 1 lakh daily: Telangana HC fines HYDRAA for ‘high-handed’ fencing on private land in Mallapur

The petitioners submitted that the First Additional District Judge, Medchal–Malkajgiri District at Kushaiguda, passed orders in October 2023 and January 2024 declaring them the absolute owners and lawful possessors of the properties in question.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh as damages for erecting a fence on private land in the Mallapur area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Justice N V Shravan Kumar observed that the respondents “high-handedly fenced and, after writ petitions were filed, are now justifying their stand without following due process of the law.”

“If the fencing is not removed, (HYDRAA) shall pay an amount of Rs 1 lakh per day to the petitioners till the date of removal… This court has emphatically observed that any act of fencing or fixing boards should be at the direction of jurisdictional courts or the high court,” Justice Kumar said in the order.