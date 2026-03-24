Remove encroachments near district court without delay: HC orders Lucknow Municipal Corporation

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to remove encroachments near the Lucknow District and Sessions Court premises without delay.
The court issued the direction after a detailed inspection report was filed by the civic body, saying there were 72 encroachers, mostly lawyers.
The division bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Rajeev Bharti directed LMC to take “legal steps with expedition” and take assistance of the district administration and police, if needed.
The encroachments at the district court (old high court building) was brought on record when the bench was hearing a petition by two women lawyers appealing to quash an order by a Special SC/ST Court, Lucknow, for lodging an FIR against them and also stay their arrest.
The special court had ordered the FIR in December last year on a petition by another lawyer.
The dispute arose after an altercation between women advocates and another group of lawyers in August last year. The female lawyers lodged an FIR after four days of the incident while the other group approached the local court and got the case registered in December.
After the detailed report was taken on record during a hearing on March 11, the bench asked the civic body’s counsel whether appropriate steps had been taken against the alleged encroachments.
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The counsel stated in the LMC’s submission that most of the encroachments were done by lawyers and works like photocopying and typing were also being carried out at some shops.
For taking legal recourse, the LMC will have to serve notices for removal of the encroachments within a stipulated time or use police force with the support of the district administration, the counsel stated, the counsel further said.
On the counsel’s reply, the bench observed, “It is a trite law that, while generally, notice is required before demolition, especially for authorized structures, but immediate action can be taken against illegal, unauthorized encroachment on public pathways, footpaths, or government land, often without prior notice. The rule of law must be enforced immediately to remove such encroachments.”
The bench further said, “Noticing the view of Lucknow Nagar Nigam to provide a prior notice to the illegal encroachers in this case, the Nigam is directed to take aforesaid legal steps with expedition and if need be proper assistance from the district administration including police may be demanded.”
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“If the notice is not received by the illegal encroachers, the same may be affixed on the encroached part / building / shop and it may also be published in the Hindi and English news daily widely circulated in the area. Whatever recourse is adopted by the Lucknow Nagar Nigam to remove the encroachment shall be intimated by the next date of listing by filing an affidavit on behalf of Lucknow Nagar Nigam and deponent thereof should be an officer not below the rank of Class-II Officer,” the bench said.
The court has listed the next hearing for April 7.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
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