Remarks over Sikhs: Allahabad High Court refuses FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday refused to order an FIR against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the security of Sikhs in India during a visit to the US, holding that being an elected representative, he had the right to voice the concerns of a community.

The order passed by Justice Vikram D Chauhan said, “In the present case, the alleged offending speech of respondent no. 2 is that there is an atmosphere of insecurity among Sikhs in India, and asked whether a Sikh would be allowed to wear a turban or not, and whether he would be able to go to a Gurudwara (Place of worship).”

The court observed that Gandhi’s purported speech “on the face of it ” raised concerns about a community or section of society. “The respondent no. 2, being an elected representative, has a right to raise concerns in respect of a section of society. Further, questioning the rights of minorities by an elected representative by itself cannot be an offence, and the said speech of respondent no. 2 will have protection of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 of the Constitution,” the court added.

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The ruling went on to note that certain sections of society or individuals may not agree with his statement, adding that this “would not be a cause for considering the said speech as an offence. Disagreeing with one’s view is part of vibrant democracy.”

“Even if statements made by an elected representative concerning an individual were to be found inaccurate or unsubstantiated, the appropriate recourse lies in subjecting such statements to scrutiny through parliamentary debate or open public discourse, so that the truth may be ascertained through the free contest of ideas or thoughts,” it observed.

It is settled law that suspicion cannot be the foundation for criminal prosecution, Justice Vikram D Chauhan noted. It is settled law that suspicion cannot be the foundation for criminal prosecution, Justice Vikram D Chauhan noted.

Plea sought FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The plea before the high court challenged the orders of a Varanasi magistrate court and the sessions court, which had refused to direct the registration of an FIR against Gandhi.

The applicants alleged that his remarks about whether Sikhs in India could wear turbans or visit gurdwaras were inflammatory and amounted to an offence under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. They also claimed that a separatist leader’s endorsement of the remarks showed its potential to fuel violence.

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Those who disagree can give their own views: Order

The court noted that it is settled law that suspicion cannot be the foundation for criminal prosecution. Suspicion is a belief that something may have happened. Proof is evidence showing that it must have happened.

The judge observed that the alleged speech did not appear to incite violence or disturb public order. If a third party misinterpreted or used the remarks to advance its own agenda, responsibility for the resulting consequences would lie with that party, which could be proceeded against for its own acts.

“Raising concerns by an elected representative on foreign soil, which may for some individuals be a question of impropriety or deviation from long-standing tradition of parliamentary democracy, however, that by itself does not make the offending speech an offence,” the order stated.

The court observed that freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and that courts must carefully examine complaints seeking criminal prosecution over statements made by individuals. It said that mere disagreement with a person’s views cannot be a ground for initiating criminal proceedings.

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The judge also pointed out that the applicants had not disclosed the date, time, and place of the alleged speech or placed its complete transcript before it. Even after nearly two years of litigation, they had failed to demonstrate that the remarks had resulted in any of the activities that endangered the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.