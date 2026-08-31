Relief for man as court quashes preventive detention over ‘illegal’ bovine transport

The authorities argued that the man’s anti-social activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and repeated involvement in offences showed his criminal propensity. (AI-generated image)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently quashed a man’s preventive detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), observing that mere allegations of transporting bovine animals without permission are not enough to invoke such detention.

Justice M A Chowdhary made the observation while allowing a habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of the detainee who had been held under an order passed by the Rajouri district magistrate for allegedly transporting the animals without permission.

“Merely because the petitioner is alleged to be involved in the offences relating to transportation of bovine animals without permission is not a sufficient ground to invoke the remedy of preventive detention, particularly, in a case where the detaining authority has not recorded any subjective satisfaction that such activities of the detenue have either resulted or have the potential to lead to public outrage,” the August 21 order read.