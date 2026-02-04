Why were relevant IPC provisions not invoked in 2021 Noida hate crime case? SC asks UP govt

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta gave the state government a week’s time to seek instructions and respond.

Written by Srijeeta Lahiri

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on why relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code were not invoked in connection with a 2021 hate crime in Noida.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, who appeared for UP, told the court that the state had initiated disciplinary proceedings against the investigating officer.

“Does that solve the problem of non-registration of the case for the appropriate provision? Because unless you register a case and seek a sanction, prosecution can’t go on…?” the bench said.