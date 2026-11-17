The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to the Centre on a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeking consideration of its objections to the proposed release of the Sunny Deol-starrer film Suryaa- Ant Se Aarambh Tak, alleging that there is defamation and disrepute against the Medical Association.

Acting on the plea, Justice Sameer Jain ruled that the film ‘Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ cannot be exhibited on any platform, including social media, without valid certification under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

“…clarifies that the exhibition of the movie on any social media platform or appropriate forum shall be only after issuance of certificate under Section 5(B) of the Act of 1952,” the November 16 order reads.