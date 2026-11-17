Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of... Read More
- Tags:
- Sunny Deol
The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to the Centre on a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeking consideration of its objections to the proposed release of the Sunny Deol-starrer film Suryaa- Ant Se Aarambh Tak, alleging that there is defamation and disrepute against the Medical Association.
Acting on the plea, Justice Sameer Jain ruled that the film ‘Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ cannot be exhibited on any platform, including social media, without valid certification under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
“…clarifies that the exhibition of the movie on any social media platform or appropriate forum shall be only after issuance of certificate under Section 5(B) of the Act of 1952,” the November 16 order reads.
The matter is listed for the next hearing on November 20, the same day the film is scheduled for release.
The Centre assured that the authority would consider the IMA’s representations and assess the film in light of statutory provisions and the standards of public order, decency and morality.
The court was hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), through its Rajasthan chapter, challenging the proposed release of the film Suryaa – Ant Se Aarambh Tak, scheduled for November 20, 2026.
The association raised concerns that the film’s pre-release promotional content, circulated on YouTube and other social media platforms, was defamatory and could bring disrepute to the medical fraternity. It apprehended that the film could hurt the reputation of the association and general practitioners at large.
The IMA, through advocates Pranjul Chopra, Priyanshi Katta, Hitesh Soni and Dheeraj Khatri, submitted that it had made representations to the competent authorities on October 22 and 23, 2026, highlighting its objections and seeking their consideration before the film’s release. However, it alleged that the authorities had failed to act on its representations.
The association contended that releasing the film without addressing its concerns would violate Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which lays down the principles governing the certification of films for public exhibition.
The Union of India opposed the petition, arguing that it was premature, as the competent authority had not yet taken a decision on the film’s certification.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Bharat Vyas, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, would be followed in letter and spirit before the film’s exhibition or release.
He further assured the court that the competent authority, comprising experts, would examine, observe and analyse the film before taking an appropriate decision.
In October, the IMA wrote to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry objecting to the film’s portrayal of the medical profession and seeking either corrective action from the filmmakers or a ban on the film if warranted under law.
The IMA raised specific objections to the film’s promotional content. The association said the trailers and teasers create an impression that corruption and unethical practices are widespread across the entire medical profession rather than being confined to individual cases of misconduct.