‘Relationship no license to exploit’: Jharkhand High Court denies bail to man for leaking private photos of woman

Jharkhand High Court: Jharkhand High Court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of leaking private photos of woman on social media. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court News: The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of a man, an accused facing charges of cybercrime, blackmail, harassment, and the circulation of obscene material on the social media platform Instagram, and said that friendship does not entitle “exploitation of vulnerability”.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a pre-arrest bail plea of a man, who was booked under numerous charges under BNS, including defamation, extortion, and criminal intimidation, as well as the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Justice Dwivedi said that if a person is in a friendship, it does not entitle one party to exploit the other’s vulnerability or dignity. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Dwivedi said that if a person is in a friendship, it does not entitle one party to exploit the other’s vulnerability or dignity. (Image enhanced using AI)

The petitioner allegedly created a fake email account and a fake Instagram account to send defamatory messages and obscene photographs to the employees of the educational institution, where the woman worked.