‘Relationship no license to exploit’: Jharkhand High Court denies bail to man for leaking private photos of woman

Private photos leak case: While hearing a plea of accused, who allegedly leaked the private photos of woman on Instagram, the Jharkhand High Court said that petitioner has exploited relationship under guise of a social media account.

google-preferred-btn
Jharkhand High Court social mediaJharkhand High Court: Jharkhand High Court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of leaking private photos of woman on social media. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court News: The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of a man, an accused facing charges of cybercrime, blackmail, harassment, and the circulation of obscene material on the social media platform Instagram, and said that friendship does not entitle “exploitation of vulnerability”.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a pre-arrest bail plea of a man, who was booked under numerous charges under BNS, including defamation, extortion, and criminal intimidation, as well as the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Justice Sanjay kumar Dwivedi Jharkhand High Court Justice Dwivedi said that if a person is in a friendship, it does not entitle one party to exploit the other’s vulnerability or dignity. (Image enhanced using AI)

The petitioner allegedly created a fake email account and a fake Instagram account to send defamatory messages and obscene photographs to the employees of the educational institution, where the woman worked.

“Unilaterally blaming it on the informant, that since she was already a married woman, it was she who was on the wrong side of the law, will be unacceptable,” the court observed.

The order added that if a person is in a friendship, it does not entitle one party to exploit the other’s vulnerability or dignity.

Also Read | Hidden live-in partner leads to Rs 50 lakh payout: Why Jharkhand High Court hiked alimony for ‘defrauded’ wife
 

Jharkhand HC: Friendship Does Not Entitle Exploitation of Vulnerability

Court's Core Principle
Friendship ≠ License to Exploit
Court's Observation
Friendship does not entitle one party to exploit the other's vulnerability or dignity
Accused's Actions
Created fake Instagram and email accounts to send obscene photos to woman's workplace
Court Rejected Victim-Blaming
Argument that married woman was on wrong side of law deemed unacceptable
Court's Finding
Conduct transcended boundaries of mere friendship, exploited relationship under guise of social media
Judicial Bench
Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, Jharkhand High Court
Case Outcome
Anticipatory bail plea dismissed for cybercrime, blackmail, and harassment charges
Express InfoGenIE
 

Findings

  • The petitioner’s conduct transcended the boundaries of a mere friendship.
  • The relationship between the informant and petitioner cannot be termed as a “friendship simpliciter” wherein financial assistance was extended by one friend to another.
  • The petitioner has exploited the relationship under the guise of a social media account.
  • Being a married woman, was mature and intelligent enough to understand the significance and consequences of her action, is a specious argument that cannot absolve the petitioner of the allegations levelled against him.
  • Initially, both of them had become friends, and the informant had never hidden from him that she was married, and he himself had entered intoa friendship and relationship with her, sexual or otherwise, and had financially helped her.
  • In the investigation, it has been revealed that the mobile phone of the petitioner was being used to create social media accounts.
  • The allegation is made against the petitioner in the present case of threatening the informant to make the video viral on social media. The WhatsApp chat brought to record is very disturbing.
  • The petitioner has exploited the vulnerability and dignity of the woman.
Also Read | Jharkhand High Court upholds divorce over ‘dead wood’ marriage, orders man to pay Rs 35,000 towards maintenance

Background

  • The petitioner, a 42-year-old resident of Delhi, sought protection from arrest in connection with a case registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to women with intent to disrobe), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman), 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property), and other related provisions of the BNS and under Sections 66C, 66D, 67, and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with identity theft, cheating by personation, and the publication of absence material.
  • Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner is absolutely innocent and has not committed any offence as alleged.
  • She further argued that the FIR has been filed only to put the petitioner under pressure to compel him to bow down to the unreasonable demands of the informant.
  • She next submitted that the informant was in an extra-marital consensual relationship with the petitioner since past three years and the petitioner moved to Delhi from Ranchi for his work, which was not like by the informant.
  • She argued that due to some personal grudges and grievances against the petitioner, the informant in connivance with her husband and family members has tried to implead the petitioner and his family members in a false case only to feed their ego.
  • Counsel appearing for the state opposed the prayer for anticipatory bail and submitted that in the investigation, many things have revealed which are against the petitioner.
  • He further submitted that even after registration of the FIR, the petitioner presented a bad image of the informant by sending an objectionable photograph to the mobile number of the employees, where the informant further joined her work.
  • He further submitted that there is no doubt that the petitioner and informant, both were in an extra-marital affair; however, the petitioner has violated the right of privacy of the informant.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Arjun Rampal
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
Arjun Rampal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement