‘Refund or pay up’: Relief for woman after 11g gold pledged for education auctioned

A district consumer commission in Kolkata recently held Muthoot Finance liable for deficiency in service and directed it to return 11.1 grams of gold ornaments pledged by a woman for an education loan, and if not possible, pay their current value of Rs 1.42 lakh, after it was allegedly auctioned.

President A H M Rahman and member Dibyendu Goswami noted that the opposite party had failed to prove their arguments with evidence, and therefore held that there was no reason to disbelieve the unchallenged evidence of the complainant.

“We also hold that the Complainant is entitled to get her gold ornaments of 11.1 grams returned from the OPs (Muthoot), in default, OPs are liable to pay an amount to the Complainant which is equivalent to the present value of 11.1 grams of gold ornaments,” the order dated June 30 read.