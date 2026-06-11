Yamaha Saluto RX shows defects within 30 days of purchase, court asks maker to refund or replace bike

According to the plea, various manufacturing defects started occurring within 30 days of purchase of said vehicle, including coating peeling off, rusting of handle, etc. (AI-generated image)

The Haryana consumer body has directed India Yamaha Motor Private Limited to replace a man’s defective bike with a new one or refund the invoice amount after a 20 per cent deduction, after noting the consumer’s allegations regarding manufacturing defects that showed up soon after the purchase. The court also directed that Rs 7,500 be paid as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

A bench comprising S P Sood (judicial member) and S C Kaushik (member) was dealing with a plea challenging the district consumer commission order, which ordered a refund to the customer or replacement with a new bike.