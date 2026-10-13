‘Refund denied’ after switching son’s school for cricket academy, father wins Rs 2.2 lakh

3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 11:04 AM IST
A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed the chairman of a school to pay Rs 2.22 lakh to a man after it allegedly refused to refund the admission fee he had paid for his son. The father had sought a refund before the academic year began because he wanted to enrol his son in a school closer to his cricket academy.
President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao, along with members P V T R Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala, was hearing the complaint filed by a 54-year-old man on September 29.
“The complainant requested the opposite party (school) to refund the amount well in advance, but the opposite party, under the guise of rules, wants to evade the payment and refused to refund the amount to the complainant…we are of the considered view that the complainant is entitled to the reliefs that he prayed,” the commission said.
‘School far from cricket academy’
The man said he initially intended to enrol his son in the school and paid the first instalment of Rs 1.92 lakh on April 4, 2018, for admission to Class 5 for the 2018-19 academic year. However, he later decided to enrol his son in another school closer to the cricket academy where the boy attended coaching after school hours.
He approached the school before the academic year began, explained the situation and sought a refund. However, the school refused, citing its policy that fees once paid would not be refunded. Aggrieved, he approached the commission seeking a refund and compensation. The man was represented by advocate K Muralidhar Reddy Katram.
The school, represented by advocate S Madhusudhan Reddy, argued that the complainant had agreed to its rules and signed an undertaking stating that he understood that the fees would not be refunded once paid. It denied any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice and sought dismissal of the complaint.
‘Fee paid well in advance’
The commission noted that the school admitted that the first instalment fee was paid in the month of April 2018, as stated by the complainant. “Admittedly, the fee was paid well in advance and well before the start of the academic year,” it found.
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The commission also noted that the father had approached the school for a refund before the academic year began because it was not near the cricket academy where his son attended coaching after school hours.
Accordingly, it directed the school officials to refund the amount of Rs 1.92 lakh, along with Rs 25,000 towards compensation to the complainant, for causing inconvenience and mutual agency.
The commission also asked the school to pay Rs 5,000 towards the costs of the litigation to the complainant within 45 days.
Takeaway
This ruling highlights that a school’s no-refund policy does not automatically entitle it to retain fees paid well in advance when a parent seeks a refund before the academic year begins.
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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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