‘Refund denied’ after switching son’s school for cricket academy, father wins Rs 2.2 lakh

The man said he paid the first instalment of Rs 1.9 lakh in April 2018 for his son’s admission to Class 5, but later decided to enrol the boy in another school near his cricket academy. (AI-generated image)

A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed the chairman of a school to pay Rs 2.22 lakh to a man after it allegedly refused to refund the admission fee he had paid for his son. The father had sought a refund before the academic year began because he wanted to enrol his son in a school closer to his cricket academy.

President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao, along with members P V T R Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala, was hearing the complaint filed by a 54-year-old man on September 29.

“The complainant requested the opposite party (school) to refund the amount well in advance, but the opposite party, under the guise of rules, wants to evade the payment and refused to refund the amount to the complainant…we are of the considered view that the complainant is entitled to the reliefs that he prayed,” the commission said.