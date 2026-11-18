Emphasising that they “fully respect the role of the press”, the Delhi Police have sought to distinguish between journalists and reel-makers, particularly at the anti-Chief Election Commissioner protests in Jantar Mantar last month.

In an affidavit, the Delhi Police have told the Supreme Court that journalists “constitute a distinct category” from social media content creators who use cameras and microphones to make reels for commercial gain, arguing that the latter cannot automatically claim the protections afforded to the press while covering protests.

Surender Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, filed the affidavit in response to petitions by the Network of Women in Media, Free Speech Collective, Delhi Union of Journalists, and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists alleging high-handedness against journalists covering the anti-Chief Election Commissioner protests at Jantar Mantar last month.

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Issuing notice on the petitions, the SC on October 11 directed that lawyers, journalists, and other professionals should not be hindered while they carry out their duties “in any manner whatsoever.”

In their affidavit, the Delhi Police said that while there can be no objection to individuals making reels, uploading them, and commercially exploiting the content they create, “the question as to whether such reel-makers can be elevated to the status of journalists or reporters is yet to be determined.”

The police said this direction “protects journalists in the discharge of their professional duties and does not, and was not intended to, exempt the so-called reel-makers and social media influencers or unruly elements from the operation of the general law or from compliance with the lawful directions of the Law Enforcement Agencies at the site of a prohibited assembly.”

Journalists were not obstructed

Delhi police said they hold “the freedom of the press in the highest regard” and remain “firmly committed to respecting and safeguarding the rights of professional journalists to gather, record and disseminate information, which constitute an integral facet of the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India”.

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The police said it had never sought to obstruct or interfere with journalists carrying out their professional duties, either during the protests in question or at any other time.

The affidavit pointed out that despite the presence of a large number of unauthorised protesters, journalists from all mainstream, national, international, regional, accredited, and even unaccredited media freely recorded the protests, as well as members of the public.

“In this regard, several videos have surfaced on various social media platforms, and media posts published by Brut India, The Lallantop, Jist, The Quint, BBC, The Indian Express, Bharattgenz and others are available online.”

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“Photographs and videos of the protests were, in fact, widely published and broadcast by international, national and regional media houses alike, which by itself belies the allegation that the press was prevented from witnessing and reporting the events.”

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The police maintained that journalists were not obstructed from lawfully reporting the events, adding that any confusion or interference, if it occurred, was inadvertent and arose from mistaken identity or crowd-control measures necessitated by the situation.

“At no point was there any deliberate or concerted action on the part of the Delhi Police to obstruct, restrict or interfere with journalists who were lawfully discharging their professional duties” and “wherever any individual was apprehended on account of a mistaken identity, such individual was immediately released upon verification and ascertainment of their actual identity.”

The police said some of the protesters who participated in the “illegal protest were not journalists, but were using a camera and a microphone, falsely claiming to be journalists”. Many “content creators” made YouTube reels with a camera and a microphone, making it difficult to distinguish journalists from reel makers, but “even such reel makers were not obstructed or hindered except in cases where maintenance of public order and law and order so required.”

The affidavit cited videos circulating on social media in which individuals identifying themselves as “media personnel” could be seen shouting slogans along with the protesters and said, “such conduct indicates that some of these individuals were participating in the protest and were not at the spot in their capacity as journalists.”

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The police stated that individuals carrying cameras had, on several occasions, been asked to maintain a reasonable distance from operational areas and avoid approaching the immediate vicinity where authorities were engaged in maintaining law and order. However, some continued to remain close to the scene while recording the proceedings.

“Having regard to the sheer magnitude and density of the gathering, the prevailing circumstances and the rapidly evolving situation, it was not always possible for the police personnel on the ground to immediately distinguish media personnel from protestors, particularly where individuals were moving within the crowd and in the immediate vicinity of police operations.”

Guidelines for journalists

On October 5, 2026, the Delhi Police issued “Guidelines for Journalists” through various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X and Telegram. The guidelines specifically highlighted that journalists must carry valid identity cards, display them visibly at all times, refrain from obstructing police operations, and maintain a responsible and safe distance.

Defending this, the affidavit said the “measures are purely facilitative and precautionary in nature, intended to enable the police to readily identify bona fide journalists and ensure their safety while discharging their professional duties”.

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“They neither curtail nor place any restriction on the right of any person to gather, record or disseminate information. The Delhi Police, through the said advisory, sought to facilitate lawful reporting by citizens and media persons alike, and remains conscious that any action such as the unlawful removal of journalists or the confiscation of their equipment would be contrary to, and violative of, their constitutional rights, including the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 1 9( 1 )(a) of the Constitution of India.”

The police further stated that, while not all journalists may hold PIB accreditation, the advisory allowed them to furnish an identity card issued by their respective employers as an “alternative and equally acceptable means of identification”.

“The Delhi Police thus consciously adopted an inclusive approach, ensuring that the absence of formal PIB accreditation did not, by itself, preclude journalists from being identified and facilitated in the discharge of their professional duties, particularly in situations involving heightened tension and potential law-and-order concerns.”

Stating that journalists are the “flag-bearers of any democracy, and their rights must be respected and protected”, the affidavit said the term “working journalist” as defined under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, has a distinct and specific connotation in the digital era.

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“It is for this reason that guidelines have been laid down for the accreditation of journalists, which perhaps constitute the only distinguishing factor between journalists and reporters, on the one hand, and reel-makers, on the other.”

Referring to the various guidelines for accreditation for working journalists, it urged the court to “examine the distinction between the journalistic duty of reporting facts, as witnessed on the ground, neutrally and without fear or favour, and the act of recording events merely for content creation and subsequent monetisation”, adding that “the predominant intent behind the activity may be the decisive factor.”