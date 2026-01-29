Redevelopment delay: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awards over Rs 3.91cr to Mumbai family

The deficiency in service flows independently from the admitted delay, failure to obtain approvals, and alienation of the promised alternate flats, said the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. (Image generated using AI)

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recently directed a private developer to pay nearly Rs 3.92 crore in compensation to a Mumbai woman, and her relatives observing that the developer was guilty of prolonged delay, failed to obtain approvals, and breached contractual assurances in a Mumbai redevelopment project.

The commission bench of Justice Sudi Ahluwalia, Presiding Member and Dr Sadhna Shanker, Member was hearing a consumer complaint filed by Pushpa Jagannath Shetty and her relatives and held that the complainants qualified as consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, and that the developer’s conduct amounted to clear deficiency in service.

“This computation is found to be reasonable, supported by evidence, and in consonance with the contractual and statutory principles governing compensation for deficiency in service,” the January 27 order said.