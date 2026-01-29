Redevelopment delay: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awards over Rs 3.91cr to Mumbai family
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a consumer complaint by a Mumbai woman and her two relatives alleging deficiency of service on the part of a developer and awarded the compensation.
The deficiency in service flows independently from the admitted delay, failure to obtain approvals, and alienation of the promised alternate flats, said the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. (Image generated using AI)
The commission bench of Justice Sudi Ahluwalia, Presiding Member and Dr Sadhna Shanker, Member was hearing a consumer complaint filed by Pushpa Jagannath Shetty and her relatives and held that the complainants qualified as consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, and that the developer’s conduct amounted to clear deficiency in service.
“This computation is found to be reasonable, supported by evidence, and in consonance with the contractual and statutory principles governing compensation for deficiency in service,” the January 27 order said.
The dispute traces back to a registered permanent alternate accommodation agreement (PAAA) dated September 20, 2013, under which the complainants, tenants of flats numbers 3 and 4 in Madhav Baug, Andheri (East), Mumbai agreed to vacate their premises for redevelopment.
A PAAA is a legally binding contract between a developer and a property owner/tenant in a redevelopment project, ensuring the latter receives a new, permanent home in exchange for vacating their old premises.
It acts as the legal guarantee for the owner’s rights, covering the new flat’s details, parking, transit rent, and possession timelines, usually executed before demolition.
Under the agreement, Sahaj Ankur Realtors undertook to allot the complainants flat number 801 measuring 700 square feet carpet area.
The company also promised a podium parking, within 24 months of issuance of the commencement certificate, with a grace period of six months.
Of this, 650 square feet was free, while 50 square feet was chargeable at Rs 22,800 per square feet.
However, due to persistent delays, the developer executed a ‘deed of indemnity-cum-undertaking’ on January 10, 2015, acknowledging non-compliance.
A deed of indemnity-cum-undertaking in real estate is a legal document where a party (often a buyer, seller, or owner) promises to protect another party (such as a developer, bank, or society) against future claims, liabilities, or losses related to a property transaction.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More