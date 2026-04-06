Recusal plea: Arvind Kejriwal may appear in person before Delhi High Court in excise case

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear personally before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the case challenging a trial court’s verdict discharging him along with 22 other accused in the alleged excise liquor policy scam.

The high court is currently hearing appeals by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the trial court verdict that declined to put Kejriwal and the other accused on trial. On February 27, a trial court in Delhi had discharged all the 23 accused in the corruption case related to the excise policy. The case was listed before Justice Sharma, whose roster deals with criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs.