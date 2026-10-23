‘Reciprocal cruelty’: Patna High Court backs divorce, grants Rs 36 lakh alimony to wife

The court directed the husband to pay Rs 36.25 lakh as alimony in two equal instalments. The first instalment must be deposited in the wife's savings account within one month and the second within three months.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 12:05 PM IST
Cruelty Patna High CourtThe court asked whether the wife still had any mutual trust, affection or intention to resume conjugal life with her husband. The counsels said neither party had any inclination to reunite. (AI-generated image)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Patna High Court recently affirmed a family court’s decision to dissolve a couple’s marriage, observing that where spouses are unwilling to live together and there is no adjustment between them, their conduct may amount to “reciprocal cruelty”.

A division bench of Justices Rana Vikram Singh and Bibek Chaudhuri passed the order while directing the husband to pay his estranged wife a permanent alimony of Rs 36.25 lakh.

“We are conscious about the fact that we could not pass any decree on irretrievable breakdown of marriage, but where there is absolutely no adjustment between the parties and they do not want to sit, to stay as wife and husband, the act of the parties can be considered as reciprocal cruelty by both the parties. On this ground, the marital tie between the parties can be severed…,” the court observed in its October 9 order.

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Dissolution of marriage

The couple married in 2013 and a son was born to them. However, their relationship became strained soon after, and they have been living separately for a considerable period. The husband had approached the family court alleging that his wife had refused to adjust to the matrimonial home, insulted him and his family members, and declined to return despite his repeated efforts to restore the relationship.

The wife denied the allegations and alleged that the man and his family members had subjected her to physical and mental harassment, and demanded Rs 20 lakh. She also claimed that she had been forced to leave the matrimonial home and had even sought separate accommodation in Patna to enable the couple to live together.

Patna High Court Alimony order Justices Rana Vikram Singh and Bibek Chaudhuri observed that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.

The family court accepted the husband’s allegations and held that he had succeeded in proving cruelty and desertion. The court thus dissolved the marriage in 2022.

Feeling aggrieved by the order, the wife moved the high court. Her main argument was that the family court failed to consider the evidence in its correct perspective and proceeded upon conjectures and surmises.

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During the hearing of the appeal, the high court asked the wife’s counsel whether she still had any mutual trust, love, affection or intention to resume conjugal life with her husband. The counsel submitted that the marriage had failed and that neither party had any inclination to reunite. The husband’s counsel echoed the same position.

Taking note of the submissions and the fact that the parties had been living separately for a long time without any association, the court observed that the marriage had irretrievably broken down. The bench acknowledged that it could not dissolve a marriage solely on the ground of irretrievable breakdown. However, it held that where there was absolutely no adjustment between the parties and neither wished to continue living together as husband and wife, their conduct could be considered “reciprocal cruelty”.

The court thus upheld the dissolution of marriage and directed the husband to pay Rs 36,25,200 as alimony in two equal instalments of Rs 18,12,600 each. The first instalment must be deposited in the wife’s savings account within one month of the order and the second within three months.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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