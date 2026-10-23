‘Reciprocal cruelty’: Patna High Court backs divorce, grants Rs 36 lakh alimony to wife

“We are conscious about the fact that we could not pass any decree on irretrievable breakdown of marriage, but where there is absolutely no adjustment between the parties and they do not want to sit, to stay as wife and husband, the act of the parties can be considered as reciprocal cruelty by both the parties. On this ground, the marital tie between the parties can be severed…,” the court observed in its October 9 order.
Dissolution of marriage
The couple married in 2013 and a son was born to them. However, their relationship became strained soon after, and they have been living separately for a considerable period. The husband had approached the family court alleging that his wife had refused to adjust to the matrimonial home, insulted him and his family members, and declined to return despite his repeated efforts to restore the relationship.
The wife denied the allegations and alleged that the man and his family members had subjected her to physical and mental harassment, and demanded Rs 20 lakh. She also claimed that she had been forced to leave the matrimonial home and had even sought separate accommodation in Patna to enable the couple to live together.
Justices Rana Vikram Singh and Bibek Chaudhuri observed that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.
The family court accepted the husband’s allegations and held that he had succeeded in proving cruelty and desertion. The court thus dissolved the marriage in 2022.
Feeling aggrieved by the order, the wife moved the high court. Her main argument was that the family court failed to consider the evidence in its correct perspective and proceeded upon conjectures and surmises.
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During the hearing of the appeal, the high court asked the wife’s counsel whether she still had any mutual trust, love, affection or intention to resume conjugal life with her husband. The counsel submitted that the marriage had failed and that neither party had any inclination to reunite. The husband’s counsel echoed the same position.
Taking note of the submissions and the fact that the parties had been living separately for a long time without any association, the court observed that the marriage had irretrievably broken down. The bench acknowledged that it could not dissolve a marriage solely on the ground of irretrievable breakdown. However, it held that where there was absolutely no adjustment between the parties and neither wished to continue living together as husband and wife, their conduct could be considered “reciprocal cruelty”.
The court thus upheld the dissolution of marriage and directed the husband to pay Rs 36,25,200 as alimony in two equal instalments of Rs 18,12,600 each. The first instalment must be deposited in the wife’s savings account within one month of the order and the second within three months.