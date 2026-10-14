Gujarat High Court judge recuses from hearing Ravi Nair’s plea in Adani case

Justice S V Pinto did not state any reason for his recusal from the Adani Group's defamation case against the journalist.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 04:05 PM IST
RAVI NAIR Adani defamation caseRavi Nair faced charges of defamation and forgery in Ahmedabad following a complaint over a news report and posts on X about the Adani Group. (Photo: X/ enhanced by Gemini AI)
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Justice S V Pinto of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing journalist Ravi Nair’s criminal revision application against an order passed by a trial court in a defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises.

Without giving a reason for his decision, Justice Pinto’s order stated, “Not before this Court.”

The development follows a series of proceedings over Nair’s conviction and subsequent arrest in the case. The case arises from a defamation complaint filed by an employee of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd over 16 posts Nair uploaded on X between October 2020 and July 2021.

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A Gandhinagar magistrate court sentenced him to one year’s simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in February 2026, after accepting the complaint that his posts contained false and defamatory statements about the Adani Group.

Nair’s sentence was suspended, and he was granted bail on March 9 while his appeal was pending. However, he was taken into custody on September 17 after the Gandhinagar sessions court rejected his challenge to a non-bailable warrant issued following his failure to appear personally during the appellate proceedings.

Also Read | A week in jail, journalist Ravi Nair gets bail in Adani case

A week later, on September 24, the Principal District and Sessions Court at Gandhinagar granted him regular bail. Nair had also approached the high court against the warrant and an order describing him as an absconder, seeking restoration of the relief previously granted to him.

On September 30, Justice M K Thakker of the high court disposed of the application after noting that regular bail had already been granted, leaving no question of interim release to be decided.

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While dictating the order, the judge criticised Nair’s counsel for not disclosing that a regular bail application had simultaneously been moved before the sessions court, stressing the obligation to disclose material facts when invoking the high court’s jurisdiction.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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