Gujarat High Court judge recuses from hearing Ravi Nair’s plea in Adani case

Ravi Nair faced charges of defamation and forgery in Ahmedabad following a complaint over a news report and posts on X about the Adani Group. (Photo: X/ enhanced by Gemini AI)

Justice S V Pinto of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing journalist Ravi Nair’s criminal revision application against an order passed by a trial court in a defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises.

Without giving a reason for his decision, Justice Pinto’s order stated, “Not before this Court.”

The development follows a series of proceedings over Nair’s conviction and subsequent arrest in the case. The case arises from a defamation complaint filed by an employee of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd over 16 posts Nair uploaded on X between October 2020 and July 2021.

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A Gandhinagar magistrate court sentenced him to one year’s simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in February 2026, after accepting the complaint that his posts contained false and defamatory statements about the Adani Group.