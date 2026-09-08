‘I’d rather die than be called coward’: UP judge who gave 22 death sentences adds 1 more

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 05:49 PM IST
In a striking statement, the Muzaffarnagar judge, who recently courted controversy for handing out 22 death sentences within four months, said he “would rather die” than be called a “coward” and give in to the diktats of mafias, strongmen, or criminals. UP Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar credited his parents with teaching him to fear only God.
The UP judge’s statement, penned in Hindi, came in a dowry death case ruling, where he sentenced the man to the death penalty on September 7.
“If I become fearful of other forces… it would be appropriate for me to resign from this sacred judicial institution,” Judge Diwakar wrote. “I would rather die, but would not like to be called a coward judge. As long as I can follow my principles, I will continue in service… As long as I am on the judge’s chair, the authority to take decisions/judgments will be mine alone.”
He added that his parents taught him from the very beginning to always fear God and no other person, and if he fears anyone such as strongmen, mafias or criminals, except the divine power, it would be completely inconsistent with the expectation of the common people who come to the courts believing that judges will be impartial, fearless and courageous and will perform their judicial duties without fear.
Cases recalled
97 murder cases pending before the UP judge, who had handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months, were recently transferred, an administrative order passed by the Muzaffarnagar District and Sessions Judge on August 18 has revealed.
The district judge’s direction, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, details the case titles of the 97 matters “recalled” from the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (FTC 3) Ravikumar Diwakar.
The Indian Express had on August 17 reported that Between April 6 and July 17 – barely 100 days – the UP judge presiding over Fast Track Court No. 3 in Muzaffarnagar, sentenced 17 people to death across seven separate murder trials, out of 22 accused.
Story continues below this ad
Under Sections 407 to 412 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, no death sentence passed by a Sessions Court can be carried out until the High Court confirms it. So, all death sentences awarded by the Muzaffarnagar trial court will go to the Allahabad High Court for confirmation, alongside any appeals the convicts file independently.
Diwakar joined the Uttar Pradesh judicial service as a civil judge in 2009 and has worked in several districts over the years, including Sultanpur, Budaun, Varanasi and Bareilly. He has been posted in Muzaffarnagar since November 2025.
He became a familiar name beyond the courtroom in 2022, when, while serving as a civil judge in Varanasi, he ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Diwakar later said he received threatening calls and messages, including from international numbers, after the order.