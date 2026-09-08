‘I’d rather die than be called coward’: UP judge who gave 22 death sentences adds 1 more

Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar said he would rather quit the judiciary than let fear of mafias, strongmen or criminals dictate how justice is delivered. (Image enhanced using AI)

In a striking statement, the Muzaffarnagar judge, who recently courted controversy for handing out 22 death sentences within four months, said he “would rather die” than be called a “coward” and give in to the diktats of mafias, strongmen, or criminals. UP Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar credited his parents with teaching him to fear only God.

The UP judge’s statement, penned in Hindi, came in a dowry death case ruling, where he sentenced the man to the death penalty on September 7.

“If I become fearful of other forces… it would be appropriate for me to resign from this sacred judicial institution,” Judge Diwakar wrote. “I would rather die, but would not like to be called a coward judge. As long as I can follow my principles, I will continue in service… As long as I am on the judge’s chair, the authority to take decisions/judgments will be mine alone.”