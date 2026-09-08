‘I’d rather die than be called coward’: UP judge who gave 22 death sentences adds 1 more

Muzaffarnagar Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar said fear of mafias, strongmen or criminals would destroy the public’s faith that judges can deliver justice without fear or favour.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 05:49 PM IST
UP Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar Muzaffarnagar Death PenaltyJudge Ravi Kumar Diwakar said he would rather quit the judiciary than let fear of mafias, strongmen or criminals dictate how justice is delivered. (Image enhanced using AI)
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In a striking statement, the Muzaffarnagar judge, who recently courted controversy for handing out 22 death sentences within four months, said he “would rather die” than be called a “coward” and give in to the diktats of mafias, strongmen, or criminals. UP Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar credited his parents with teaching him to fear only God.

The UP judge’s statement, penned in Hindi, came in a dowry death case ruling, where he sentenced the man to the death penalty on September 7.

“If I become fearful of other forces… it would be appropriate for me to resign from this sacred judicial institution,” Judge Diwakar wrote. “I would rather die, but would not like to be called a coward judge. As long as I can follow my principles, I will continue in service… As long as I am on the judge’s chair, the authority to take decisions/judgments will be mine alone.”

He added that his parents taught him from the very beginning to always fear God and no other person, and if he fears anyone such as strongmen, mafias or criminals, except the divine power, it would be completely inconsistent with the expectation of the common people who come to the courts believing that judges will be impartial, fearless and courageous and will perform their judicial duties without fear.

Cases recalled

97 murder cases pending before the UP judge, who had handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months, were recently transferred, an administrative order passed by the Muzaffarnagar District and Sessions Judge on August 18 has revealed.

The district judge’s direction, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, details the case titles of the 97 matters “recalled” from the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (FTC 3) Ravikumar Diwakar.

The Indian Express had on August 17 reported that Between April 6 and July 17 – barely 100 days – the UP judge presiding over Fast Track Court No. 3 in Muzaffarnagar, sentenced 17 people to death across seven separate murder trials, out of 22 accused.

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Under Sections 407 to 412 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, no death sentence passed by a Sessions Court can be carried out until the High Court confirms it. So, all death sentences awarded by the Muzaffarnagar trial court will go to the Allahabad High Court for confirmation, alongside any appeals the convicts file independently.

Diwakar joined the Uttar Pradesh judicial service as a civil judge in 2009 and has worked in several districts over the years, including Sultanpur, Budaun, Varanasi and Bareilly. He has been posted in Muzaffarnagar since November 2025.

He became a familiar name beyond the courtroom in 2022, when, while serving as a civil judge in Varanasi, he ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Diwakar later said he received threatening calls and messages, including from international numbers, after the order.

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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