Man orders ‘rare’ 1-rupee note online, never gets it, wins Rs 13,000 payout

The complainant had placed an online order of rare one-rupee notes. (Image generated using AI)

A district consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh has directed Snapdeal to refund Rs 754 and pay Rs 13,000 to a customer after he allegedly did not receive the five “rare one-rupee notes” he had ordered through the e-commerce platform.

President D Sreedevi and members Y Sundara Rao and Dr S A Sameera held Snapdeal liable for deficiency in service for failing to render the services to the complainant.

“1st opposite party (Snapdeal) solely liable for the deficiency in rendering their service towards the complainant in an unfair manner, liable for appropriate reliefs to the complainant,” the order dated July 13 read.

Delivery gone wrong

The complainant stated that he is in the habit of collecting old and rare currency notes and preserves them in his house. He therefore ordered five rare one-rupee Gandhi notes signed by former Reserve Bank of India Governor I G Patel through the Snapdeal mobile application on October 30, 2024, for Rs 754. The parcel was delivered on November 9, 2024, however, the complainant alleged that after opening the package, he found that the currency notes were missing.