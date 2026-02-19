HC allows rape survivor’s daughter to avoid father’s identity in school records

The Maharashtra state in recent years “moved decisively towards institutional recognition of the mother’s identity as an essential component of identity in government documentation”.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 07:59 PM IST
HC allows rape survivor’s daughter to avoid father’s identity in school recordsA division bench of Justices Vibha V Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar passed a verdict earlier this month. (File Photo)
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, while allowing a 12-year-old girl born out of rape to take her single mother’s name and caste in school records, refused education authorities’ stand of compelling a child to carry father’s identity through a “rigid and patriarchal default rule”.

The court said the “recognition of a single mother as a complete parent for children’s civic identity was not an act of charity but it was a constitutional fidelity”.

It directed the girl’s name be changed to reflect the mother’s identity and her caste be corrected from “Maratha” to “Scheduled Caste-Mahar” as per her mother’s community and due caste certification process be followed for the same.

The court said the state could not compel a child, who is raised solely by single mother and permanently severed from the father who was accused of sexual assault against the mother, to use father’s name in records.

A division bench of Justices Vibha V Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar passed a verdict earlier this month on a petition filed by the minor daughter through her mother for correction of the girl’s name and correction of caste entry in the school records.

The bench noted that the girl’s biological father was an accused in a sexual assault against the mother and he had renounced relationship and guardianship over the child under a settlement in 2022. It also observed that the mother had an exclusive custody over the child and “shoulders full responsibility for upbringing, education and maintenance”, whereas the “father is not part of the child’s life in any legal or functional sense”.

Advocate Sanghmitra Wadmare for the petitioners argued, “Continuation of father’s name and surname in school records does not merely create an inaccuracy. It creates an avoidable social vulnerability for a child who must grow up, learn, and form her identity in society that often treat names as identity for family history.”

The bench noted, “The relief is, therefore, not a matter of preference, but of ensuring that official records do not become instruments of compulsory and stigmatic attachment.”

The respondent education authorities rejected petitioners’ representation by relying on Secondary School Code and said that such correction was not permissible.

“Administrative registers exist to record facts in aid of welfare and governance; they are not meant to fossilise identity irrespective of changed circumstances,” the court observed. It also said that the Maharashtra state in recent years “moved decisively towards institutional recognition of the mother’s identity as an essential component of identity in government documentation”.

The court added, “Where a minor child is in the exclusive custody of the Scheduled Caste mother, has been raised in her social milieu, and the father is not in the picture & more so where continuation of paternal identity in records risks stigma, the State cannot refuse even to consider correction by mechanically invoking the Secondary School Code.”

The bench added “assumption that identity must flow through the father is not a neutral administrative default; it is a social presumption inherited from a patriarchal structure that treated lineage as male property and women as appendages for purposes of public identity”.

Justice Venegavkar for the bench added that “to insist on this presumption in contemporary India, especially in cases of single motherhood and exclusive maternal custody imposes a structural burden upon women and their children”.

On recognition of single mother as complete parent, the court said, “It reflects the movement from patriarchal compulsion to constitutional choice, from lineage as fate to dignity as right.”

Setting aside the authority’s decision of June, 2025, the HC observed, “the State’s formats must not become moral judgments; they must become accurate instruments of welfare”.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.

 

Feb 19: Latest News
