Rape, murder of Pune minor: Hearing begins in fast-track court

As per police records, the victim was a resident of Pune city, but was staying at her grandmother’s house at a village in the district. On May 1, while she was playing near a local temple, the accused allegedly took her to a cowshed. He allegedly raped the girl, killed her, and dumped her body in cow dung there.

The hearing in the Pune minor’s rape-murder case began at a fast track court on Thursday.

The special court allowed an application seeking an identification parade of the 65-year-old accused who allegedly raped and murdered the three-year-old girl at a village in Pune district on May 1. The court also allowed medical tests for a psychiatric evaluation of the accused to assess his mental fitness, police said.

Police filed the application in this regard before the court through special public prosecutor (SPP) Ajay Misar. The court ordered that the identification parade and the medical test of the accused should be conducted before May 28. Police said charges would be framed during the next hearing of this case, to be held the same day.