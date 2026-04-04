‘Rape’ case against Surat doctor: Kin of accused move Gujarat HC, challenge addition of Freedom of Religion Act sections to FIR

MEMBERS OF a Surat-based doctor’s family have moved the Gujarat High Court seeking the quashing of sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act 2003, added by the police to the original FIR against the doctor during investigations of rape charges against him. The family has also challenged the validity of the addition of these sections and themselves as accused, to the original case as part of “further investigations” by the police after filing of the charge sheet alleging “implication” due to “vengeance”.

The petition, filed by the family through advocate Utkarsh Dave, states that the six petitioners have been added as accused for offences under the Sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, to an original FIR for alleged rape lodged against one member of their family at a police station in Surat Rural in May 2025. In the original complaint, on which the FIR is based, the victim has alleged rape by one member of the family of the petitioners – who is a medical practitioner – under the pretext of marriage. The petitioners before the HC include the parents, two sisters, an aunt and a distant relative of the original accused. The sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act have been invoked on the basis of an alleged application made by the original complainant stating that she had been “compelled to subscribe to the Christian religion, luring her on the pretext of marriage.”