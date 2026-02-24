‘You can’t have a loose tongue at all’: Karnataka High Court grants Ranveer Singh relief until March 2

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take coercive action against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh until Monday, March 2, in a case alleging that he hurt religious sentiments by mimicking a sacred “daiva” tradition during an event at the International Film Festival of India last year.

Justice M Nagaprasanna also asked the actor to cooperate with the investigation, and observed that public figures must exercise restraint when referring to deities and regional traditions.

Singh approached the court seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him by an advocate for allegedly hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments by mocking a sacred “daiva” tradition at a public event held in Goa last year.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued a notice to the police, and directed them to file objections to Singh’s petition.

“Petitioner had been reckless and tendered a public apology for his mistake, and on knowing the importance of the Chavundi Daiva, whom he mimicked on stage. Accordingly, objections to the petition should be filed, and the matter should be listed on Monday. The respondent state (police) shall not take coercive steps provided that the petitioner cooperates with the investigation,” Justice Nagaprasanna said in the order.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, who appeared for Singh, said, “I admit a completely insensitive statement made by me on a formal occasion has led to this crime. I have been reckless and insensitive.”

Justice Nagaprasanna then said, “If you are a superstar, no worries, but you should be responsible, you cannot have a loose tongue at all…you may be Ranveer Singh or whoever. As an actor, you should be more responsible. If you are speaking about a deity and if you do not know about it, you can study and speak, you cannot call it a ‘female ghost’, you cannot hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.”

‘You cannot be so careless’

The bench further underscored that people may forget the actor’s statement, but the internet never forgets.

Justice Nagaprasanna emphasised that the religious sentiments of the regions must be respected. “When an actor goes on the stage and tries to do all this, you should acknowledge restraint, before speaking you should know whom you are speaking about. Why the film is made, or the act is performed, is explained in the film. On stage, you cannot be so careless.”

Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesh said Singh should have been more responsible, as his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, is from Karnataka.

The counsel for the complainant also claimed that when Singh was mimicking, he was asked to stop by Rishab Shetty, who was in the audience, and by others on stage, but he continued mimicking.

The bench orally then said, “It is a sacred act in that region. You cannot take the sentiments of the people for a ride.”

Povvayya pointed out to the court that the magistrate’s order of taking cognisance and referring the matter to the police for registration of FIR and investigation was a one-line order, and there was no proper application of mind. However, Jagadeesh said that due procedure was followed in registering the FIR.

Following this, the court passed the interim order, reiterating, “You (Singh) are reckless, and you have no right to do what you have done. I have always said in the grab of talent or comedy shows, no person has the right to hurt religious sentiments or the dignity of another person.”

While addressing Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty on the stage at IFFI Goa last year, and lauding his performance in his 2024 action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1, Ranveer Singh mimicked the act. Despite Shetty’s reluctance, Singh went on to mimic his performance from the film, “crudely imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva,” as per the complaint.

Advocate Prashanth Methal filed a private complaint before the 1st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, alleging that Ranveer Singh hurt his religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at the event. As per the court’s direction, the complaint was directed to the High Grounds police, who registered an FIR against the actor.