‘You can’t have a loose tongue at all’: Karnataka High Court grants Ranveer Singh relief until March 2

The Karnataka High Court asked Ranveer Singh to cooperate with the investigation, and observed that public figures must exercise restraint when referring to deities and regional traditions.

By: Express News Service
4 min readBengaluruFeb 24, 2026 02:50 PM IST
ranveer singhRanveer Singh approached the court seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him by an advocate for allegedly hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments by mocking a sacred “daiva” tradition at a public event held in Goa last year. (Source: Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take coercive action against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh until Monday, March 2, in a case alleging that he hurt religious sentiments by mimicking a sacred “daiva” tradition during an event at the International Film Festival of India last year.

Justice M Nagaprasanna also asked the actor to cooperate with the investigation, and observed that public figures must exercise restraint when referring to deities and regional traditions.

Singh approached the court seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him by an advocate for allegedly hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments by mocking a sacred “daiva” tradition at a public event held in Goa last year.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued a notice to the police, and directed them to file objections to Singh’s petition.

“Petitioner had been reckless and tendered a public apology for his mistake, and on knowing the importance of the Chavundi Daiva, whom he mimicked on stage. Accordingly, objections to the petition should be filed, and the matter should be listed on Monday. The respondent state (police) shall not take coercive steps provided that the petitioner cooperates with the investigation,” Justice Nagaprasanna said in the order.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, who appeared for Singh, said, “I admit a completely insensitive statement made by me on a formal occasion has led to this crime. I have been reckless and insensitive.”

Justice Nagaprasanna then said, “If you are a superstar, no worries, but you should be responsible, you cannot have a loose tongue at all…you may be Ranveer Singh or whoever. As an actor, you should be more responsible. If you are speaking about a deity and if you do not know about it, you can study and speak, you cannot call it a ‘female ghost’, you cannot hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.”

Story continues below this ad

‘You cannot be so careless’

The bench further underscored that people may forget the actor’s statement, but the internet never forgets.

Justice Nagaprasanna emphasised that the religious sentiments of the regions must be respected. “When an actor goes on the stage and tries to do all this, you should acknowledge restraint, before speaking you should know whom you are speaking about. Why the film is made, or the act is performed, is explained in the film. On stage, you cannot be so careless.”

Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesh said Singh should have been more responsible, as his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, is from Karnataka.

The counsel for the complainant also claimed that when Singh was mimicking, he was asked to stop by Rishab Shetty, who was in the audience, and by others on stage, but he continued mimicking.

Story continues below this ad

The bench orally then said, “It is a sacred act in that region. You cannot take the sentiments of the people for a ride.”

Povvayya pointed out to the court that the magistrate’s order of taking cognisance and referring the matter to the police for registration of FIR and investigation was a one-line order, and there was no proper application of mind. However, Jagadeesh said that due procedure was followed in registering the FIR.

Following this, the court passed the interim order, reiterating, “You (Singh) are reckless, and you have no right to do what you have done. I have always said in the grab of talent or comedy shows, no person has the right to hurt religious sentiments or the dignity of another person.”

While addressing Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty on the stage at IFFI Goa last year, and lauding his performance in his 2024 action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1, Ranveer Singh mimicked the act. Despite Shetty’s reluctance, Singh went on to mimic his performance from the film, “crudely imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva,” as per the complaint.

Story continues below this ad

Advocate Prashanth Methal filed a private complaint before the 1st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, alleging that Ranveer Singh hurt his religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at the event. As per the court’s direction, the complaint was directed to the High Grounds police, who registered an FIR against the actor.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
Mexico
How girlfriend's trail led to the killing of drug dord 'El Mencho' in Mexico
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement