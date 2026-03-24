Kantara mimicry row: Ranveer Singh to file unconditional apology in Karnataka High Court

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that he would file an affidavit offering an unconditional apology for mimicking the iconic Kantara Daiva scene, and also offered to visit the deity and seek forgiveness.
The Dhurandhar actor approached the high court seeking to quash a case registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by mimicking a sacred “daiva” tradition at the International Film Festival of India in Goa last year.
Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, who appeared for Singh, said, “I will file an affidavit tendering an apology and independently will also visit the temple and seek forgiveness.”
The submission was made after the complainant’s lawyer said that Singh’s apology was insincere and was not heartfelt. He said the actor posted the apology on his social media account, which is handled by his managers. He said that since Singh has not made an oral apology, the actor should visit the Chamundi temple and seek an apology.
Justice M Nagaprasanna, who heard the matter, orally said, “What he has done is not correct. It is a mistake that has happened.”
The court then indicated that, upon receiving the apology at the next date of hearing on April 10, it may consider closing the proceedings against Singh.
While addressing Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty on the stage at IFFI Goa last year, and lauding his performance in his 2024 action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1, Ranveer Singh mimicked the act. Despite Shetty’s reluctance, Singh went on to mimic his performance from the film, “crudely imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva”.
Last year, Advocate Prashanth Methal filed a private complaint before the 1st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, alleging that Singh hurt his religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at the event.
As per the court’s direction, the complaint was directed to the High Grounds police, who registered an FIR against the actor.
The FIR was registered for offence under Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 302 (Uttering words, etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Singh then approached the court seeking to quash the FIR, and admitted to making reckless statements.
Povvayya, who appeared for the actor at the previous hearing, admitted that the actor had made a completely insensitive statement on a formal occasion. “I have been reckless and insensitive,” he had said.