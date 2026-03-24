Kantara mimicry row: Ranveer Singh to file unconditional apology in Karnataka High Court

Ranveer Singh approached the court seeking to quash the FIR, and admitted to making reckless statements. (Source: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that he would file an affidavit offering an unconditional apology for mimicking the iconic Kantara Daiva scene, and also offered to visit the deity and seek forgiveness.

The Dhurandhar actor approached the high court seeking to quash a case registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by mimicking a sacred “daiva” tradition at the International Film Festival of India in Goa last year.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, who appeared for Singh, said, “I will file an affidavit tendering an apology and independently will also visit the temple and seek forgiveness.”