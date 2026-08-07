‘Years of hard work in vain’: Denied chance to represent India, surfer moves court

Ramesh Budihal, India’s only medal winner at the Asian Surfing Championship last year, has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the Surfing Federation of India’s decision to select him as the first reserve in the men’s surfing event at the Asian Games in Japan, scheduled from September 19 to October 4.

On June 23, the Executive Council of Surfing Federation of India selected Sivaraj Babu to represent India. Budihal, 25, has questioned the decision, saying, “Participating in Asian Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and if denied to him, then years of hard work done by him will go in vain.”

The Indian Olympic Association, however, has claimed that the names of selected participants have already been uploaded on the Olympic Council of Asia portal and cannot be changed now.