Ram Temple Donation Row Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking CBI probe

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had issued notice to the Centre, the state, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of public donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. During the last hearing, the court had directed the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report.

Plea before court: The petition, filed by two advocates, names the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the state of Uttar Pradesh, and the Union of India as respondents. According to the petition, there are allegations of dishonest misappropriation, diversion, and embezzlement of public donations intended for the construction of the Ram Temple. A special investigation team (SIT) established by the Uttar Pradesh government is currently investigating the allegations. However, the petition claims that the SIT lacks the necessary forensic and investigative resources for a complex financial probe and that it began its inquiry without registering an FIR.

Live Updates Jul 20, 2026 02:29 PM IST Ram Temple Donation Row Hearing LIVE: Hearing shortly On the last date of hearing, the top court had issued notice to Centre, State of Uttar Pradesh and the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. It had also directed the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report. Jul 20, 2026 02:23 PM IST Ram Temple Donation Row Hearing LIVE: Hearing shortly A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to hear the matter shortly.

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