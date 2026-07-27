‘Focus is on probe’: Supreme Court seeks forensic auditor in Ram Temple case

The Supreme Court also sought a report from the SIT probing allegations of misappropriation of donations made to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 05:57 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, Supreme Court Ram Temple case, Ayodhya donation theft, Ram Temple donation probe, CJI Surya Kant, Uttar Pradesh SIT, Ram Temple Trust, Ayodhya temple news, Ram Mandir case indian express news, Ram templeThe court was hearing petitions seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegations of donation theft at Ram Temple. (File Photo)
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Calling for an “impartial and above board” probe, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to bring in an independent forensic auditor to the SIT investigating allegations of misappropriation of donations made to the trust in charge of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the Special Investigation Team has access to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s financial records and would look into it, with the court’s focus remaining on the quality and credibility of the investigation.

Also Read | Exclusive | Ram temple ‘donation theft’ probe widens: After 8 held, 30 more under lens

“As of now, our entire focus is on investigation. We must have a speedy, qualitative, clear, impartial, and above-board investigation,” the CJI said.

A bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, also sought a report from the SIT.

SIT chairman

The court was hearing petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations.

During the last hearing, the court asked the UP Government to respond if Inspector General of Police Kiran S, who was part of the SIT constituted earlier to look into the veracity of allegations, can be asked to head the new team to probe the FIR registered in the matter.

Also Read | Ram Temple donation ‘theft’: SIT’s final report ready, gives reform pointers

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Kiran will be the SIT’s chairman. “Then there is one deputy inspector general of police (DIG), one senior superintendent of police, and one additional superintendent of police,” Mehta added.

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The bench then said, “An eminent, independent chartered accountant should also be made part of it.”

Mehta assured the court that it will be done. “No difficulty,” he said.

‘Remedial actions will be required’

Senior Advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for one of the petitioners, said there are doubts that donations of Rs 100, Rs 200, etc made by people from across the country may not have reached the Trust. He reiterated the request that all donation receipts be uploaded online. “So that people will know that their money has reached.”

The CJI pointed out that the “entire record of the Trust… must now be with the SIT.”

Mehta agreed. “They have access to everything,” he said.

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Also Read | Why the Ram Temple Trust is changing — and how it differs from India’s other major temple bodies

“Let SIT give its report. We are not closing this. Remedial actions will be required. You can note down some steps which have to be taken to ensure transparency,” the CJI said.

Kamat urged the court to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to supervise the SIT probe.

Mehta said it may not be necessary as the three-judge bench is already monitoring it.

The court said it will consider all suggestions at a later stage.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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