‘Focus is on probe’: Supreme Court seeks forensic auditor in Ram Temple case

The court was hearing petitions seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegations of donation theft at Ram Temple. (File Photo)

Calling for an “impartial and above board” probe, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to bring in an independent forensic auditor to the SIT investigating allegations of misappropriation of donations made to the trust in charge of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the Special Investigation Team has access to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s financial records and would look into it, with the court’s focus remaining on the quality and credibility of the investigation.

“As of now, our entire focus is on investigation. We must have a speedy, qualitative, clear, impartial, and above-board investigation,” the CJI said.