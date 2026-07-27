‘Focus is on probe’: Supreme Court seeks forensic auditor in Ram Temple case

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 05:57 PM IST
Calling for an “impartial and above board” probe, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to bring in an independent forensic auditor to the SIT investigating allegations of misappropriation of donations made to the trust in charge of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the Special Investigation Team has access to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s financial records and would look into it, with the court’s focus remaining on the quality and credibility of the investigation.
“As of now, our entire focus is on investigation. We must have a speedy, qualitative, clear, impartial, and above-board investigation,” the CJI said.
A bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, also sought a report from the SIT.
SIT chairman
The court was hearing petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations.
During the last hearing, the court asked the UP Government to respond if Inspector General of Police Kiran S, who was part of the SIT constituted earlier to look into the veracity of allegations, can be asked to head the new team to probe the FIR registered in the matter.
On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Kiran will be the SIT’s chairman. “Then there is one deputy inspector general of police (DIG), one senior superintendent of police, and one additional superintendent of police,” Mehta added.
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The bench then said, “An eminent, independent chartered accountant should also be made part of it.”
Mehta assured the court that it will be done. “No difficulty,” he said.
‘Remedial actions will be required’
Senior Advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for one of the petitioners, said there are doubts that donations of Rs 100, Rs 200, etc made by people from across the country may not have reached the Trust. He reiterated the request that all donation receipts be uploaded online. “So that people will know that their money has reached.”
The CJI pointed out that the “entire record of the Trust… must now be with the SIT.”
Mehta agreed. “They have access to everything,” he said.
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“Let SIT give its report. We are not closing this. Remedial actions will be required. You can note down some steps which have to be taken to ensure transparency,” the CJI said.
Kamat urged the court to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to supervise the SIT probe.
Mehta said it may not be necessary as the three-judge bench is already monitoring it.
The court said it will consider all suggestions at a later stage.