‘Don’t need Singham or Pushpa’: BJP MLA gets 4-year jail in death due to celebratory firing case

Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh was convicted under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and under Section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) on June 6. (Photo: Wikipedia)

A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to four years in prison in a case of celebratory firing inside his farmhouse in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on New Year’s Eve in 2018. The firing had led to the death of a 45-year-old woman.

“We need neither a Singham nor a Pushpa in a state governed by the rule of law. The brazen act of firing by Raju Kumar Singh was, however, an inspiration to both such aspirations,” said Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court in his order.

“…the court finds it quite foreseeable that such acts of firing by a MLA embolden others to emulate such conduct in similar or even larger measure. The rank and file of those who seek macho gratification with the imagery of guns being fired would include not only the lawless criminals but also uniform clad protectors of the law,” he added.