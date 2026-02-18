Rajesh Mehta moves HC against Lilavati trusteeship termination

The High Court has issued notice to the other trustees and directed that any further action based on the termination decision in question will be subject to the further orders of high court. (Source: File)

Two days after his permanent trusteeship from the Trust that oversees the Lilavati Hospital was terminated, Rajesh Mehta on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the termination.

He was terminated on Monday by “the majority of trustees” after allegations of financial fraud, intimidation and attempts to usurp control of the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra (West).

A single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav was hearing an urgent interim application by Rajesh Mehta in his suit against two resolutions for his removal passed by the other trustees of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust on Monday.