Rajdhani Express diverted due to fire, woman ‘stranded’ at railway station wins Rs 15,000

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The commission noted that while cancelling or diverting the train due to a fire incident at Itarsi was justified, it did not excuse the railways from its duty to provide basic service to the passenger.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 05:45 PM IST
indian railways rajdhani express cancel refund sms consumer newsThe commission observed that when a passenger pays for a ticket and arrives at the platform fully prepared for travel, finding out about a sudden train cancellation is inherently distressful. (AI-generated Image)
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A Chhattisgarh consumer commission has ordered Indian Railways to pay Rs 15,000 compensation for allegedly failing to notify a passenger that her train journey was cancelled following a fire in the route relay interlocking system near Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupma Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur found the railways guilty of deficiency in service for leaving the traveler stranded amid the chaos in the station without prior SMS alert.

“Providing information is an essential service, and the opposite party could have informed the complainant about the cancellation of the train through other means as well. However, the opposite party made no effort whatsoever to ensure that the complainant received information about the train’s cancellation. Thus, the foregoing discussion makes it clear that by failing to inform the complainant about the train’s cancellation, the opposite party was deficient in providing services and had engaged in an unfair trade practice,” the September 30 order read.

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The commission stressed that if the passenger has paid money for being transported to a particular destination, the necessary service must be rendered after receipt of the amount.

Also Read | Railways not liable if passenger not careful about belongings: Consumer commission

“Since the train was diverted due to a route-relay interlocking failure at Itarsi, the Bilaspur–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which was supposed to travel via Raipur–Nagpur, was sent to Delhi via the Katni–Bina route instead. As this situation arose due to the operation of the train by the opposite party, the opposite party cannot avoid providing the service by citing this reason,” it observed.

Train cancellation leaves passenger stranded

On June 18, 2016, the complainant booked a 3rd AC ticket costing Rs 1,980 on the Bilaspur Rajdhani Express to travel from Raipur to Delhi. However, upon reaching Raipur railway station, she discovered that the train was cancelled and rerouted via Katni-Bina due to a route relay interlocking fire near Itarsi, causing significant chaos and confusion among passengers at the platform.

Although she provided her mobile contact details during ticket booking, the Indian Railways failed to inform her of the cancellation or route change in advance via SMS or offer alternative travel arrangements, forcing her to cancel her ticket at the station for a full refund.

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Feeling aggrieved by the inconvenience and mental distress, she filed a consumer complaint seeking damages along with litigation expenses.

On its part, the Indian Railways denied any deficiency in service, arguing that the route diversion was caused by an unavoidable technical fire incident and asserting that prior SMS notification rules for train cancellations were officially introduced only on December 12, 2017.

It further argued that because a full refund of Rs 1,980 had already been issued, the complaint held no merit and should be dismissed.

Fire incident does not excuse service deficiency: Order

The commission observed that when a passenger pays for a ticket and arrives at the platform fully prepared for travel, finding out about a sudden train cancellation is inherently distressful. Once consideration fare is received, providing essential services, including notifying passengers of cancellations, is mandatory.

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The commission rejected the railways’ defense that there was no formal rule requiring mobile/SMS alerts on June 18, 2016, and that such rules were only implemented on December 12, 2017. It labeled this argument arbitrary.

The commission noted that while cancelling or diverting the train due to a fire incident at Itarsi was justified, it did not excuse the railways from its duty to provide basic service. The railways did not attempt to inform the passenger through any other available media or contact channels despite having collected her mobile number during booking.

Takeaway

This judgment established that collecting passenger contact details during booking creates a legal obligation for Indian Railways to inform them of cancellations, making failure to notify a punishable “deficiency in service” despite technical disruptions or refund issues.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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