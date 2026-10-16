Rajdhani Express diverted due to fire, woman ‘stranded’ at railway station wins Rs 15,000

“Providing information is an essential service, and the opposite party could have informed the complainant about the cancellation of the train through other means as well. However, the opposite party made no effort whatsoever to ensure that the complainant received information about the train’s cancellation. Thus, the foregoing discussion makes it clear that by failing to inform the complainant about the train’s cancellation, the opposite party was deficient in providing services and had engaged in an unfair trade practice,” the September 30 order read.
The commission stressed that if the passenger has paid money for being transported to a particular destination, the necessary service must be rendered after receipt of the amount.
“Since the train was diverted due to a route-relay interlocking failure at Itarsi, the Bilaspur–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which was supposed to travel via Raipur–Nagpur, was sent to Delhi via the Katni–Bina route instead. As this situation arose due to the operation of the train by the opposite party, the opposite party cannot avoid providing the service by citing this reason,” it observed.
Train cancellation leaves passenger stranded
On June 18, 2016, the complainant booked a 3rd AC ticket costing Rs 1,980 on the Bilaspur Rajdhani Express to travel from Raipur to Delhi. However, upon reaching Raipur railway station, she discovered that the train was cancelled and rerouted via Katni-Bina due to a route relay interlocking fire near Itarsi, causing significant chaos and confusion among passengers at the platform.
Although she provided her mobile contact details during ticket booking, the Indian Railways failed to inform her of the cancellation or route change in advance via SMS or offer alternative travel arrangements, forcing her to cancel her ticket at the station for a full refund.
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Feeling aggrieved by the inconvenience and mental distress, she filed a consumer complaint seeking damages along with litigation expenses.
On its part, the Indian Railways denied any deficiency in service, arguing that the route diversion was caused by an unavoidable technical fire incident and asserting that prior SMS notification rules for train cancellations were officially introduced only on December 12, 2017.
It further argued that because a full refund of Rs 1,980 had already been issued, the complaint held no merit and should be dismissed.
Fire incident does not excuse service deficiency: Order
The commission observed that when a passenger pays for a ticket and arrives at the platform fully prepared for travel, finding out about a sudden train cancellation is inherently distressful. Once consideration fare is received, providing essential services, including notifying passengers of cancellations, is mandatory.
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The commission rejected the railways’ defense that there was no formal rule requiring mobile/SMS alerts on June 18, 2016, and that such rules were only implemented on December 12, 2017. It labeled this argument arbitrary.
The commission noted that while cancelling or diverting the train due to a fire incident at Itarsi was justified, it did not excuse the railways from its duty to provide basic service. The railways did not attempt to inform the passenger through any other available media or contact channels despite having collected her mobile number during booking.
Takeaway
This judgment established that collecting passenger contact details during booking creates a legal obligation for Indian Railways to inform them of cancellations, making failure to notify a punishable “deficiency in service” despite technical disruptions or refund issues.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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