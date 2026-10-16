Rajdhani Express diverted due to fire, woman ‘stranded’ at railway station wins Rs 15,000

A Chhattisgarh consumer commission has ordered Indian Railways to pay Rs 15,000 compensation for allegedly failing to notify a passenger that her train journey was cancelled following a fire in the route relay interlocking system near Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupma Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur found the railways guilty of deficiency in service for leaving the traveler stranded amid the chaos in the station without prior SMS alert.

“Providing information is an essential service, and the opposite party could have informed the complainant about the cancellation of the train through other means as well. However, the opposite party made no effort whatsoever to ensure that the complainant received information about the train’s cancellation. Thus, the foregoing discussion makes it clear that by failing to inform the complainant about the train’s cancellation, the opposite party was deficient in providing services and had engaged in an unfair trade practice,” the September 30 order read.