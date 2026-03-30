‘Forces known for discipline’: Rajasthan High Court shows no leniency to Navy sailor who beat up superior on INS Savitri

Rajasthan High Court Navy news: The Rajasthan High Court has upheld the dismissal of a naval sailor for assaulting his superior officer, underscoring that discipline in the armed forces cannot be diluted under any circumstances.
A bench of Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania was hearing a plea of former Navy sailor Yashpal Yadav challenging the order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) dated November 5, 2024, which had directed his dismissal from services and 90 days’ rigorous imprisonment.
Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania said it is not the court’s duty to suggest the punishment to be imposed in disciplinary matters.
“The forces are known for their strict discipline and any act of insubordination or violation of rules would disturb and frustrate the complete object for which the forces have been constituted, and the tasks they are required to perform,” the court said on March 24, upholding the tribunal’s verdict.
The ruling continued, “There cannot be a liberal approach in cases involving striking a superior officer and causing serious injuries more so after carefully noticing serious injuries caused to the said officer from the record, as caused by petitioner, noted from the medical report, which remains uncontroverted and proved on record.”
Forces known for ‘strict discipline’
Even if the superior Navy officer was at fault to some extent in regard to his conduct, the same cannot confer any right to a subordinate person in the uniformed forces to cause any bodily injury to a superior officer.
Any leniency or liberal approach with regard to punishment would create serious problems and would make it difficult for the forces to discharge their duties towards the nation.
The forces are known for their strict discipline and any act of insubordination or violation of rules would disturb and frustrate the complete object for which the forces have been constituted, and the tasks they are required to perform.
If the courts start interfering with the punishment on the ground that the superior officer is at fault, it would give a right to the subordinate to strike the superior officer.
This would further lead to serious disciplinary issues among subordinates in the uniformed forces.
Such forces are required to function under strict discipline and for maintaining the same, superior officers are required to act and maintain a strict and tough disciplined environment.
It is not the duty of the court to advise or suggest what punishment should be imposed by the authorities while examining and deciding disciplinary matters.
It is the domain left by the legislature with the authorities, and the same cannot be interfered with unless the situation demands.
Interference cannot be made unless the punishment is disproportionate to the facts and circumstances of the case, the procedure has not been followed, or the authority imposing the punishment was not competent.
2013 assault
The case stems from an incident on May 27, 2013, when the petitioner, then serving as a Navy sailor on INS Savitri, was accused of assaulting his superior officer, Lieutenant Commander Brajesh Kumar.
According to the petitioner, the confrontation occurred after the officer allegedly abused and provoked him, even physically kicking him, leading to a scuffle in which both sustained injuries.
However, the prosecution’s version, backed by medical evidence and witness accounts, painted a far more serious picture.
The superior Navy officer suffered significant injuries, including nasal bleeding, facial bruising, and shoulder trauma – indicating a forceful assault.
A one-man inquiry followed by summary court martial proceedings found the sailor guilty under Section 45(a) of the Navy Act (striking a superior officer).
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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