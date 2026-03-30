‘Forces known for discipline’: Rajasthan High Court shows no leniency to Navy sailor who beat up superior on INS Savitri

The sailor was awarded 90 days’ rigorous imprisonment, dismissal from naval service and withdrawal of good conduct badge. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court Navy news: The Rajasthan High Court has upheld the dismissal of a naval sailor for assaulting his superior officer, underscoring that discipline in the armed forces cannot be diluted under any circumstances.

A bench of Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania was hearing a plea of former Navy sailor Yashpal Yadav challenging the order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) dated November 5, 2024, which had directed his dismissal from services and 90 days’ rigorous imprisonment.

Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania said it is not the court’s duty to suggest the punishment to be imposed in disciplinary matters. Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania said it is not the court’s duty to suggest the punishment to be imposed in disciplinary matters.

“The forces are known for their strict discipline and any act of insubordination or violation of rules would disturb and frustrate the complete object for which the forces have been constituted, and the tasks they are required to perform,” the court said on March 24, upholding the tribunal’s verdict.