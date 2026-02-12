Rajasthan High Court ends tenancy war after 77 years: Why one eviction order now binds every legal heir

Justice Bipin Gupta, therefore, ruled that an eviction decree passed against one joint tenant was binding on all in a plea challenging the execution of an eviction decree and ordered the eviction of the tenants.
Justice Bipin Gupta was hearing a petition challenging the execution of an eviction decree.
“The objection raised by the petitioners that the decree is inexecutable due to their non-impleadment is thus misconceived. Once a decree of eviction is passed against one of the joint tenants, it is executable against all persons claiming under the tenancy, including those who were not separately impleaded but derive their possession from the original tenant,” the Rajasthan High Court said on February 7.
Upon the death of a tenant, his legal heirs do not acquire separate or independent tenancy rights.
Rather, they step into the shoes of the deceased tenant and succeed to the tenancy as joint tenants.
Such joint tenancy is indivisible in nature and does not result in the creation of multiple co-tenancies, each having an independent or exclusive right in the tenanted premises.
Further, the distinction between ‘co-tenants’ and ‘joint tenants’ is well established as co-tenants derive their rights independently, joint tenants derive their rights collectively and represent a single tenancy.
In cases of joint tenancy, service of notice upon or institution of eviction proceedings against one joint tenant is sufficient, and any decree passed therein binds all joint tenants.
The tenancy rights do not automatically vest in every heir of a deceased tenant, and as such, every heir cannot claim protection as tenants.
The present petitioners, as successors of Vimal Kumar Sethi, do not fall within the statutory definition of ‘tenant’ as provided under the Act of 2001.
Therefore, they were not required to be impleaded in the eviction proceedings.
The execution of the decree against some successors of the original co-tenants is, therefore, legally permissible.
The petitioners cannot claim a status higher or independent than that of the original tenant or his successors already impleaded in the eviction proceedings
The plea raised regarding an alleged oral sale of the property is wholly untenable and rightly rejected by the predecessor court.
Such a plea not only runs contrary to the settled law requiring transfer of immovable property to be by a registered instrument, but also amounts to a collateral attack on a decree which has attained finality.
During execution proceedings, the petitioners, legal heirs of late Vimal Kumar Sethi (grandson of one of the original tenants) filed objections under Order 21 Rule 97 (Resistance or obstruction to possession of immovable property) and Section 47 (Questions to be determined by the court executing decree) of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC).
They argued that they were successors of one of the original co-tenants.
Before examining the merits, the court reiterated the limited scope of interference under Article 227 when there are concurrent findings of fact.
Quoting Supreme Court precedents, the court observed that supervisory jurisdiction can be invoked only in cases of patent illegality, jurisdictional error, flagrant violation of fundamental principles, and re-appreciation of evidence is impermissible.
