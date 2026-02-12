Rajasthan High Court ends tenancy war after 77 years: Why one eviction order now binds every legal heir

The court held that tenancy rights do not automatically vest in every heir of a deceased tenant. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: Clarifying the legal status of heirs in tenancy disputes, the Rajasthan High Court has held in a 77-year-old tenancy dispute that the legal heirs of a deceased tenant inherit tenancy rights as joint tenants and not as independent co-tenants.

Justice Bipin Gupta, therefore, ruled that an eviction decree passed against one joint tenant was binding on all in a plea challenging the execution of an eviction decree and ordered the eviction of the tenants.

“The objection raised by the petitioners that the decree is inexecutable due to their non-impleadment is thus misconceived. Once a decree of eviction is passed against one of the joint tenants, it is executable against all persons claiming under the tenancy, including those who were not separately impleaded but derive their possession from the original tenant,” the Rajasthan High Court said on February 7.