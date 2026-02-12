Rajasthan High Court ends tenancy war after 77 years: Why one eviction order now binds every legal heir

Upon the death of a tenant, his legal heirs do not acquire separate tenancy rights, but succeed to the tenancy as joint tenants, the Rajasthan High Court stated.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
Feb 12, 2026
tenancy Rajasthan high courtThe court held that tenancy rights do not automatically vest in every heir of a deceased tenant. (Image generated using AI)
Rajasthan High Court news: Clarifying the legal status of heirs in tenancy disputes, the Rajasthan High Court has held in a 77-year-old tenancy dispute that the legal heirs of a deceased tenant inherit tenancy rights as joint tenants and not as independent co-tenants.

Justice Bipin Gupta, therefore, ruled that an eviction decree passed against one joint tenant was binding on all in a plea challenging the execution of an eviction decree and ordered the eviction of the tenants.

Justice Bipin Gupta Justice Bipin Gupta was hearing a petition challenging the execution of an eviction decree.

“The objection raised by the petitioners that the decree is inexecutable due to their non-impleadment is thus misconceived. Once a decree of eviction is passed against one of the joint tenants, it is executable against all persons claiming under the tenancy, including those who were not separately impleaded but derive their possession from the original tenant,” the Rajasthan High Court said on February 7.



Joint tenancy vs co-tenancy: Key legal question

  • Upon the death of a tenant, his legal heirs do not acquire separate or independent tenancy rights.
  • Rather, they step into the shoes of the deceased tenant and succeed to the tenancy as joint tenants.
  • Such joint tenancy is indivisible in nature and does not result in the creation of multiple co-tenancies, each having an independent or exclusive right in the tenanted premises.
  • Further, the distinction between ‘co-tenants’ and ‘joint tenants’ is well established as co-tenants derive their rights independently, joint tenants derive their rights collectively and represent a single tenancy.
  • In cases of joint tenancy, service of notice upon or institution of eviction proceedings against one joint tenant is sufficient, and any decree passed therein binds all joint tenants.
  • The tenancy rights do not automatically vest in every heir of a deceased tenant, and as such, every heir cannot claim protection as tenants.
  • The present petitioners, as successors of Vimal Kumar Sethi, do not fall within the statutory definition of ‘tenant’ as provided under the Act of 2001.
  • Therefore, they were not required to be impleaded in the eviction proceedings.
  • The execution of the decree against some successors of the original co-tenants is, therefore, legally permissible.
  • The petitioners cannot claim a status higher or independent than that of the original tenant or his successors already impleaded in the eviction proceedings
  • The plea raised regarding an alleged oral sale of the property is wholly untenable and rightly rejected by the predecessor court.
  • Such a plea not only runs contrary to the settled law requiring transfer of immovable property to be by a registered instrument, but also amounts to a collateral attack on a decree which has attained finality.
  • No perversity or jurisdictional error has been demonstrated in the present case.
  • The findings recorded by the learned courts are based on correct appreciation of law and facts and warrants no interference.


Final verdict

  • Finding no perversity or jurisdictional error in the concurrent findings of the Rent Tribunal and Appellate Tribunal, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed the writ petition.



Supreme Court precedents

  • H C Pandey v. G C Paul, which held tenancy devolves as a single, indivisible joint tenancy.
  • Kanji Manji v. Trustees of the Port of Bombay, where the court ruled that notice to one joint tenant is sufficient.
  • Suresh Kumar Kohli v. Rakesh Jain, reaffirming that eviction against one joint tenant binds all.


Background: Tenancy dating back to 1949

  • The dispute traces its roots to February 15, 1949, when late Balkishan, father of the present landlords, rented out the property to late Jamnalal and late Banshidhar at a monthly rent of Rs 5.
  • After the death of the original tenants, their family members continued to occupy the premises.
  • The landlords later filed an eviction suit under Section 9 of the Rajasthan Rent Control Act, 2001, on various grounds.
  • These grounds included substantial damage to property, subletting, nuisance and arrears of rent
  • On January 16, 2016, the Rent Tribunal allowed the eviction petition and passed a decree in favour of the landlords.
  • The decree attained finality as it was not challenged by the defendants.


Objections raised during execution

  • During execution proceedings, the petitioners, legal heirs of late Vimal Kumar Sethi (grandson of one of the original tenants) filed objections under Order 21 Rule 97 (Resistance or obstruction to possession of immovable property) and Section 47 (Questions to be determined by the court executing decree) of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC).
  • They argued that they were successors of one of the original co-tenants.
  • They submitted that they were not impleaded in the eviction proceedings.
  • Therefore, the decree could not be executed against them.
  • They claimed status as “co-tenants” under Section 2(i) of the 2001 Act.
  • The rent tribunal rejected their objections on December 2, 2019, and the appellate rent tribunal upheld the rejection on February 24, 2020.
  • The petitioners then approached the high court.


Scope of high court’s interference limited

  • Before examining the merits, the court reiterated the limited scope of interference under Article 227 when there are concurrent findings of fact.
  • Quoting Supreme Court precedents, the court observed that supervisory jurisdiction can be invoked only in cases of patent illegality, jurisdictional error, flagrant violation of fundamental principles, and re-appreciation of evidence is impermissible.


Court rejects ‘oral sale’ claim

  • The petitioners also claimed that the landlord’s father had orally sold the property due to non-payment of loans taken from their ancestors.
  • The court dismissed this argument outright, observing that the transfer of immovable property requires a registered instrument.
  • The plea amounted to a collateral attack on a decree that had already attained finality.


Legislative shift under 2001 Act

  • The Rajasthan High Court distinguished the reliance placed by the petitioners on an earlier judgment under the Rajasthan Premises (Control of Rent and Eviction) Act, 1950.
  • It noted that the 1950 Act included “heirs” in the definition of tenant.
  • The Rajasthan Rent Control Act, 2001, deliberately omitted the word “heir”.
  • This indicated legislative intent to restrict automatic tenancy claims by every heir.
  • The court held that the petitioners did not fall within the statutory definition of “tenant” under Section 2(i) of the 2001 Act and therefore were not necessary parties to the eviction proceedings.

