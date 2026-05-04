‘Not a matter of right’: Rajasthan High Court rejects plea of teacher who went on child care leave before getting nod

Referring to the petitioner’s grievance that another teacher was granted leave, the court held that such a contention does not justify unauthorised absence. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: The Rajasthan High Court recently held that a government teacher cannot remain absent from duty merely in anticipation that child care leave (CCL) will be granted, reiterating that such leave is not a matter of right but is subject to the discretion of the employer.

Justice Munnuri Laxman was hearing the plea of a teacher challenging the rejection of her CCL application and the initiation of proceedings treating her absence as unauthorised.

Justice Munnuri Laxman emphasised that proceeding on child care leave requires prior approval of the competent authority. Justice Munnuri Laxman emphasised that proceeding on child care leave requires prior approval of the competent authority.

Refusing to interfere with the rejection of the CCL application, the Rajasthan High Court observed that absence without prior sanction amounts to unauthorised absence under the service rules.