Rajasthan High Court slams judge over ‘blatant discrepancies’ in POCSO bail case, orders inquiry

Rajasthan High Court News: The Rajasthan High Court said that judicial officer, while looking into a bail plea, is expected to act with detachment, sobriety, and complete fidelity to the record. (Image is created using AI)

Rajasthan High Court News: Casting serious doubts regarding the authenticity of the record and “blatant discrepancies” on the part of the presiding judge associated with the case of bail of a juvenile, the Rajasthan High Court directed the registry to send the order to the Chief Justice take an appropriate view and determine the further course of action in the case.

Justice Farjand Ali was hearing the plea of the juvenile in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case whose consistent bail plea was rejected by the juvenile justice board, and in appeal, leading to the filing of this present criminal revision petition.