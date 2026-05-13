Rajasthan High Court seizes man’s mobile phone after he records court proceedings

The Rajasthan High Court recently issued a contempt notice to a man who was caught recording the court proceedings on his mobile phone without permission.

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand observed that the recording of the court proceedings constituted contempt of court and ordered the seizure of the mobile phone.

“Recording of the court proceedings, as indicated above, constitutes a contempt of court as it amounts to interference with the administration of justice and also it lowers down the dignity of this court”, the court remarked in its order dated May 11.

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand

Caught red-handed

The incident happened when, during a course of proceedings, the man was found recording the court proceedings. When he was caught, he attempted to delete some of the recorded court proceedings.