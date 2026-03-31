‘Rules can’t change mid-game’: Rajasthan High Court scraps costly bank guarantee for super specialty medical courses

While disposing of the petition, the Rajasthan High Court directed that the petitioners would be governed by the earlier policy dated April 1, 2025. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: In a relief to medical professionals, the Rajasthan High Court has held that the state cannot impose a costly bank guarantee requirement after the admission process for super-specialty courses has already begun, observing that authorities cannot “change the rules of the game” midway to the disadvantage of candidates.

Justice Nupur Bhati was hearing a writ petition filed by three young postgraduate doctors challenging the state government’s January 28 order that introduced a mandatory requirement of furnishing a bank guarantee equivalent to the service bond amount as a precondition for pursuing super-specialty courses (NEET-SS/INI-SS), senior residency, and fellowships.