‘Arbitrary’: Rajasthan High Court rules university can’t charge Rs 1,000 fee for answer sheets under RTI Act

Nursing student wins case in Rajasthan High Court: The Rajasthan High Court has ruled in favour of a nursing student who failed in two subjects and applied for answer sheets from the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, only to be told to shell out Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for her request, as it called the university’s demand “arbitrary” and “not justified”.

After analysing judgments passed on the issue at hand, Justices Pushpendra Singh Bhatti and Sandeep Shah said not an “iota of doubt” was left to hold that charging of the fee by the university “cannot be justified and the same is rather in direct violation of the RTI Act and the Rules of 2012”.