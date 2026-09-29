Rajasthan High Court reunites ‘detained’ bride, husband, wishes ‘happy married life’

The 24-year-old woman claimed she married the 23-year-old man of her own free will but was held illegally by her parents as they did not approve of the marriage.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiSep 29, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Rajasthan High Court couple marriage adult free will husband wifeThe bench interacted with the woman, during which she candidly admitted that she had married the man of her own free will and without any coercion or duress. (AI-generated image)
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Wishing them a “happy married life”, the Rajasthan High Court recently allowed a 24-year-old woman to resume her matrimonial life with her husband after she told the court that she had wedded the 23-year-old man of her own free will. The court held that the woman was entitled to live with him according to her choice and directed to allow her to leave with the man.

Justices Arun Monga and Ashutosh Kumar were hearing a plea filed by the man who moved the court claiming that his wife was being illegally confined by her parents and family members, depriving him of them of conjugal rights.

“The alleged detenue is at liberty to resume her matrimonial life with the petitioner, who is present in Court. The petitioner is at liberty to take her along with him. Any pending application also stands disposed of. ‘This court wishes them a happy married life’,” the September 25 order read.

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Wish to resume marital life: Woman

The man, represented by advocates Neeraj Sharma and Dayal Choudhary, claimed that the woman was an adult aged 24 and that their marriage took place in the presence of his family members, relatives and friends. To prove it, he submitted photographs of the wedding and sought that the woman be freed and allowed to live as per her wishes.

Justices Arun Monga and Ashutosh Kumar Rajasthan High Court couple marriage adult free will Justices Arun Monga and Ashutosh Kumar noted that the couple’s age and marriage were not disputed.

The police informed the court that they had located the woman and recorded her statement, in which she said that she had married the man of her own free will. The state was represented by public prosecutor Manvendra Singh Shekhawat.

The court noted that the couple’s age and marriage were not disputed. The bench interacted with the woman, during which she candidly admitted that she had married the man without any coercion or duress. She added that the police had brought her to the court from her parental house against her wishes. It was noted that during the pendency of the proceedings, she had to stay at a government-run shelter.

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She told the court that she wished to resume her marital life with her husband and sought to be set free. It was found that the man was forced to move the court because the woman’s parents did not approve of the marriage.

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“The alleged detenue has clearly expressed her wish before us. She is entitled to live with her husband as per her own choice. No further proceedings are therefore warranted,” the court said.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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