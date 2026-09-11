Rajasthan High Court rejects plea of man who posed as advocate, fines him Rs 50,000

The Rajasthan High Court recently refused to quash an FIR filed against a man who was accused of representing himself as an advocate before the trial court and dismissed the plea with costs of Rs 50,000 to be deposited within one month with the Rajasthan High Court Advocate Clerks Association.

Justice Ravi Chirania observed in the August 25 order that “no person can be permitted to practise as an Advocate or represent himself as an advocate unless until he is duly enrolled with the respective Bar Council of State in accordance with the provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961,”.

The high court further noted that “upon noticing the observations made by this court, the learned counsel for the petitioner (accused) made a prayer seeking withdrawal of the present petition. The said conduct further affirms the allegations made in the impugned FIR”.