Rajasthan High Court rejects plea of man who posed as advocate, fines him Rs 50,000

The Rajasthan High Court recently refused to quash an FIR filed against a man who was accused of representing himself as an advocate before the trial court and dismissed the plea with costs of Rs 50,000 to be deposited within one month with the Rajasthan High Court Advocate Clerks Association.
Justice Ravi Chirania observed in the August 25 order that “no person can be permitted to practise as an Advocate or represent himself as an advocate unless until he is duly enrolled with the respective Bar Council of State in accordance with the provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961,”.
The high court further noted that “upon noticing the observations made by this court, the learned counsel for the petitioner (accused) made a prayer seeking withdrawal of the present petition. The said conduct further affirms the allegations made in the impugned FIR”.
According to the order, the accused had represented himself as an advocate before the trial Court in certain matters and had also filed multiple documents in different cases.
The court further noticed that on one occasion, when the accused was appearing as an advocate before one of the trial courts, some advocates tried to catch him, but he managed to escape by climbing the wall of the court premises, after which, on May 31, 2025, an FIR was filed against him at Police Station Makrana, District Didwana Kuchaman.
Advocates Vinod Choudhary and Tej Singh Badgurjar, appearing for the accused, argued that he had not committed any offence as alleged in the FIR and that the accused had “never presented himself to be an advocate and has not performed any work which only an advocate can do in the court”.
Public prosecutor Vikram Singh Rajpurohit appeared for the state and advocate Ramprakash Dudi represented the complainant.
At the time of hearing the case, the court had also sought help of senior advocate Anand Purohit (who was also a former President of the Bar Association), to “hear the versions of learned counsel appearing for both the parties and to inform the court regarding the correct facts”.
The order notes that, after listening to the versions of both sides, the senior advocate said that “he also wants that the present petition deserves to be dismissed with costs”.