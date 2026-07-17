A bride, a groom and jail: High court allows 2 convicts to marry in Rajasthan prison

A Jodhpur jail is set to host an unusual wedding after the Rajasthan High Court has allowed a 33-year-old murder convict, who is serving his sentence in the Open Air Camp at Mandor, to marry a fellow woman convict who is currently out on bail.

Holding that imprisonment does not extinguish fundamental rights under Article 21, the court said that marriage between two consenting adults remains an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under the Constitution. The wedding date is yet to be finalised.

Justices Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Praveer Bhatnagar were hearing a temporary suspension of sentence application filed by a murder convict at the Mandor Open Air Camp in Jodhpur. “The solemnisation of marriage between two consenting adults is an intrinsic facet of the right of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The institution of marriage finds recognition across all major religions and cultures and has constituted a foundational unit of society,” the court said on July 15.

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Praveer Bhatnagar directed prison authorities to facilitate the ceremony under specific safeguards. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Praveer Bhatnagar directed prison authorities to facilitate the ceremony under specific safeguards. (Image enhanced using AI)

The man was convicted by a trial court in Nagaur on August 19, 2023, for murder, causing disappearance of evidence, and misappropriation of property belonging to the deceased under the Indian Penal Code. In custody since February 16, 2017, he was shifted to the Open Air Camp at Mandor after meeting the eligibility criteria and receiving the required recommendation from prison authorities.

Advocates Kalu Ram Bhati and Shrawan Singh Rathore, appearing for the man, informed the court that he wished to marry a woman convict who has since been released on bail. It was argued that permitting the marriage would further his rehabilitation and reformation while allowing the couple to settle down and plan their future together.

What is an open jail?

Open prisons have relatively less stringent rules compared to controlled jails. They go by many names, like minimum-security prison, open air camps or prison without bars. The fundamental rule of an open prison is that the jail has minimum security and functions on the self-discipline of the inmates.

The Rajasthan Prisoners Open Air Camp Rules, 1972, define open jails as “prisons without walls, bars and locks.” Inmates in Rajasthan open prisons are free to step out of the jail after the first roll call and have to return before the allotted second roll call. The jail does not confine them completely but requires them to earn a living to support their families, living with them inside the jail.

Story continues below this ad

Prisons can’t erase fundamental rights

While allowing the plea, the court heavily relied on its 2022 decision in Nand Lal v State Department of Home, which recognised that prisoners retain their constitutional rights and that incarceration should not sever family relationships.

Quoting from the earlier judgment, the court noted, “The purpose of parole is to let the convict re-enter into the mainstream of the society peacefully after his release.” The bench also recalled another observation: “The wife of the prisoner has been deprived of her right to have progeny whilst she has not committed any offence and is not under any punishment.”

The earlier judgment had held that denying conjugal rights for the purpose of having children adversely affects the rights of an innocent spouse. It examined the issue from constitutional, religious and sociological perspectives before concluding that the right to family life survives imprisonment.

The court further referred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court‘s landmark ruling in Jasvir Singh, which held, “The right to procreation survives during incarceration.” It noted that the right to procreation falls squarely within the ambit of Article 21 of the Constitution.

Story continues below this ad

No objection to marriage

The Rajasthan government did not oppose the convict’s request. Public prosecutors C S Ojha and Shrawan Singh Rathore produced a report dated July 13 stating that the man and woman were already in a live-in relationship and wished to celebrate their marriage.

When asked by the bench whether such a marriage could legally take place inside an open-air camp, the prosecutors submitted that there was no legal obstacle. They pointed out that the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules, 2021, already recognise emergent parole in deserving cases and said the marriage could be conducted inside the prison while preserving its decorum and sanctity.

Accepting the state’s stand, the court concluded that there was no reason to deny the couple the right to marry.

Wedding under prison supervision

The high court directed prison authorities to facilitate the ceremony under specific safeguards. It allowed up to 21 family members, including those performing the marriage rituals, to enter the open-air camp. Authorities were given discretion to permit more guests if they considered it appropriate.

Story continues below this ad

The couple will intimate the date of the wedding, following which prison officials will grant permission. Authorities have also been empowered to impose conditions necessary to maintain discipline and decorum within the open jail. The court further directed that the man would bear the entire cost of the wedding and related ceremonies.

With these directions, the high court disposed of the application, paving the way for what could become one of Rajasthan’s most unusual weddings, one that the court viewed as an extension of constitutional rights and the reformative spirit of the criminal justice system rather than an exception to it.

The verdict reinforces the reformative philosophy of India’s prison system, recognising that inmates continue to enjoy constitutional protections even while serving their sentences.