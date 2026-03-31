‘Lawyers not servants’: Rajasthan High Court quashes JDA’s mass removal of advocates in a landmark ruling

The court noted that the termination of the lawyers from the JDA appeared to have been carried out under external directions. (Image generated using AI)

Lawyers news: The Rajasthan High Court has held that lawyers cannot be treated like servants, stating that their engagement and disengagement must adhere to reasonable terms and preserve professional dignity, while setting aside the mass removal of assistant advocates by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

Justice Ganesh Ram Meena was hearing a batch of 17 writ petitions, concerning the cancellation of engagements of assistant advocates working with the JDA.

“The lawyers have some dignity and they cannot be treated like a servant. Their engagement or disengagement has to be as per the reasonable terms and conditions. The dignity of a lawyer cannot be put to compromise,” the court said on March 25.