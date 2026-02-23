Can a woman seek her husband’s salary details under RTI Act? Here’s what Rajasthan High Court says

The Rajasthan High Court held that information relating to an officer in an organisation falls within the ambit of “personal information”. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed a wife’s plea seeking her husband’s salary details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, reiterating that it falls within the ambit of personal information.

Justice Kuldeep Mathur, in an order passed on February 3, held that there was no illegality or infirmity in the state’s action in refusing to supply the information relating to a third party.