Rajasthan High Court grants bail to undertrial jailed for nearly full sentence duration

Rajasthan High Court held that an accused cannot be made to suffer incarceration equivalent to, or exceeding, the sentence that could be imposed only after a conviction. (Image generated using AI)

The Rajasthan High Court recently granted bail to a man accused in multi-crore alleged scam case after noting that he had already undergone incarceration of six years and four months, which was close to the maximum sentence of seven years that could be imposed in the event of conviction.

Justice Anil Kumar Upman allowed the bail plea of the man who was booked for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 65 (tampering with computer source documents) of the Information Technology Act.

“It is quite unfortunate and a matter of extreme concern that an accused person, while being an under trial prisoner and is at the verge of completion of the maximum sentence which could have been imposed after the completion of trial and a successful conviction,” the court observed.