Rajasthan High Court grants bail to undertrial jailed for nearly full sentence duration

The Rajasthan High Court noted that the accused's fundamental and constitutional right to speedy trial was 'grossly' and 'inexcusably' violated.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 06:42 PM IST
Rajasthan High Court held that an accused cannot be made to suffer incarceration equivalent to, or exceeding, the sentence that could be imposed only after a conviction.Rajasthan High Court held that an accused cannot be made to suffer incarceration equivalent to, or exceeding, the sentence that could be imposed only after a conviction. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Rajasthan High Court recently granted bail to a man accused in multi-crore alleged scam case after noting that he had already undergone incarceration of six years and four months, which was close to the maximum sentence of seven years that could be imposed in the event of conviction.

Justice Anil Kumar Upman allowed the bail plea of the man who was booked for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 65 (tampering with computer source documents) of the Information Technology Act.

“It is quite unfortunate and a matter of extreme concern that an accused person, while being an under trial prisoner and is at the verge of completion of the maximum sentence which could have been imposed after the completion of trial and a successful conviction,” the court observed.

While remarking that the situation strikes at the very root of the criminal justice system, the court noted that the man’s fundamental and constitutional right to a speedy trial was grossly and inexcusably violated.

It held that an accused cannot be made to suffer incarceration equivalent to, or exceeding, the sentence that could be imposed only after a conviction.

Background

  • The accused was arrested after an FIR was registered for offences punishable under different sections of IPC and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act.
  • The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the accused had already undergone incarceration for approximately six years and four months, while the trial was pending.
  • It was argued that the accused was facing trial before the magistrate’s court, and even in the case of his conviction, the maximum sentence that may be imposed would not exceed seven years.
  • Opposing the bail plea, the counsel for the state pointed out that at least 60 adjournments were sought from the accused to make submissions.
  • The counsel submitted that the matter was related to a scam of crores of rupees, therefore prayed for dismissal of the bail plea.
Also Read | ‘Is this a joke? You have made a mockery of Article 21’: SC slams J&K admin, grants interim bail to murder accused

Findings

  • Personal liberty is a priceless treasure for a human being. It is basically a natural right. No one would like to lose his liberty. People from centuries have fought for liberty, for absence of liberty causes a sense of emptiness.
  • A person accused of a criminal offence cannot be kept in confinement for an indefinite period as an under trial prisoner, especially when the prosecution is not diligent in producing its witnesses.
  • The right to a speedy trial is a fundamental facet of personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
  • Even if it is assumed that the accused did not cooperate fully at certain stages of the proceedings, this factor by itself cannot absolve the court of its primary duty to ensure the speedy and efficient conduct of the trial.
  • Under no circumstances should the law countenance a scenario where an accused is made to suffer incarceration equivalent to, or exceeding, the sentence that could be imposed only after a conviction. To permit such a consequence would amount to punishment without trial.
  • The maximum sentence in case of conviction would not exceed seven years, looking at the fact that the petitioner has already suffered incarceration of six years and four months, seriousness of the charge and pendency of other criminal cases cannot be the grounds to refuse bail.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The plane touched down safely in Kolkata at 3:03 pm.
Emergency landing at Kolkata airport after Turkish Airlines plane catches fire
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The plane touched down safely in Kolkata at 3:03 pm.
Emergency landing at Kolkata airport after Turkish Airlines plane catches fire
lok sabha, pm modi speech,
LIVE: Minutes before PM speech, Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Archana Puran Singh Parmeet Sethi
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage 'trauma', struggles of first pregnancy: 'Was feeling pukish for 8 months, lost so much weight'; Parmeet Sethi says had 'no clue'
reels, mental health
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
'It is not a punishment camp': Sjoerd Marijne on restoring culture and trust in Indian women’s hockey
Sjoerd Marijne India women's hockey team
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage 'trauma', struggles of first pregnancy: 'Was feeling pukish for 8 months, lost so much weight'; Parmeet Sethi says had 'no clue'
Archana Puran Singh Parmeet Sethi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement