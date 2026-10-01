Rajasthan High Court directs government to list steps to regulate 3,000 madrasas in state

The petitioner suggested that the state prepare a syllabus for primary and upper primary madrasas and introduce common exams under district-level education authorities. (AI-generated image)

The Rajasthan High Court recently directed the state government to file a detailed response on steps to ensure the effective management, regulation and functioning of around 3,000 madrasas in the state.

A bench of Justices Vinit Kumar Mathur and Chandra Shekhar Sharma passed the order on pleas questioning the rules and regulations governing madrasas in the state.

“Mr B L Bhati, learned Additional Advocate General, in these circumstances, is directed to file a detailed affidavit suggesting effective steps, which can be taken for effective management, control and operation of the Madarsas in the State of Rajasthan,” the September 28 order read. The government may also take into consideration the suggestions made by the petitioner to improve their functioning.