26 years after truck hit boy, Rajasthan High Court raises payout to Rs 15 lakh, cites Supreme Court ruling

New DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 06:54 PM IST
The Rajasthan High Court recalculated the compensation in light of the State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) Guidelines, 2024, and a Supreme Court’s ruling. (Representational image generated using AI)
Rajasthan High Court news: More than 26 years after a seven-year-old boy suffered devastating fractures in a road accident in Jodhpur, the Rajasthan High Court has enhanced his compensation from Rs 1.06 lakh to Rs 15.15 lakh, while observing that the original award failed to reflect the gravity of his injuries and their lifelong consequences.
The high court also cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Hitesh Nagjibhai Patel v. Bababhai Nagjibhai Rabari & Anr. in 2025, which laid down principles for awarding compensation in cases involving children who suffer permanent disability.
Under the revised computation, the court awarded Rs 2,63,900 for permanent disability.
Challenging the tribunal’s award, the appellant approached the high court seeking enhancement.
Advocates Shreyansh Rathi and Nishit Shah, counsels for Mukesh, argued that the compensation awarded two decades ago did not reflect either the extent of physical suffering or the long-term impact on his earning capacity and quality of life.
It was contended that the award needed to be recomputed in light of the RSLSA Guidelines, 2024, which provide structured norms for determining compensation in motor accident cases.
While the insurance company opposed the plea for enhancement, it did not dispute the occurrence of the accident or the applicability of updated guidelines for recalculating compensation.
