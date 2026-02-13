26 years after truck hit boy, Rajasthan High Court raises payout to Rs 15 lakh, cites Supreme Court ruling

The Rajasthan High Court recalculated the compensation in light of the State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) Guidelines, 2024, and a Supreme Court’s ruling. (Representational image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: More than 26 years after a seven-year-old boy suffered devastating fractures in a road accident in Jodhpur, the Rajasthan High Court has enhanced his compensation from Rs 1.06 lakh to Rs 15.15 lakh, while observing that the original award failed to reflect the gravity of his injuries and their lifelong consequences.

Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur partly allowed the appeal filed by one Mukesh and directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay an additional Rs 14.09 lakh over and above the Rs 1.06 lakh awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in 2004.

“Insurance company is directed to pay an amount of Rs 14,09,773/- Rupees in addition to the amount already awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ist, Jodhpur,” the court said on February 11.