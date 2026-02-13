26 years after truck hit boy, Rajasthan High Court raises payout to Rs 15 lakh, cites Supreme Court ruling

The case traces back to May 12, 1999, when seven-year-old Mukesh was left with 29% permanent disability following an accident involving a truck in Jodhpur.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 06:54 PM IST
Rajasthan high court boy accident disabilityThe Rajasthan High Court recalculated the compensation in light of the State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) Guidelines, 2024, and a Supreme Court’s ruling. (Representational image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rajasthan High Court news: More than 26 years after a seven-year-old boy suffered devastating fractures in a road accident in Jodhpur, the Rajasthan High Court has enhanced his compensation from Rs 1.06 lakh to Rs 15.15 lakh, while observing that the original award failed to reflect the gravity of his injuries and their lifelong consequences.

Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur partly allowed the appeal filed by one Mukesh and directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay an additional Rs 14.09 lakh over and above the Rs 1.06 lakh awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in 2004.

“Insurance company is directed to pay an amount of Rs 14,09,773/- Rupees in addition to the amount already awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ist, Jodhpur,” the court said on February 11.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court ends tenancy war after 77 years: Why one eviction order now binds every legal heir
The enhanced amount will carry interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until payment. That Rajasthan High Court said that the enhanced amount will carry interest at 6 per cent per annum. (Image enhanced using AI)

Applying modern legal standards

  • The court recalculated the compensation in light of the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) Guidelines, 2024.
  • The high court also cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Hitesh Nagjibhai Patel v. Bababhai Nagjibhai Rabari & Anr. in 2025, which laid down principles for awarding compensation in cases involving children who suffer permanent disability.
  • Under the revised computation, the court awarded Rs 2,63,900 for permanent disability.
  • Rs 1,78,899 towards future prospects.
  • Rs 3,00,000 for loss of marriage prospects.
  • Rs 2,00,000 for loss of amenities.
  • Rs 1,00,000 for special diet and transportation.
  • Rs 50,000 towards future medical expenses.
  • Rs 19,500 for loss of estate.
  • Rs 16,200 towards attendant charges.
  • Rs 2,89,274 for pain and suffering.
  • The total recalculated compensation amounted to Rs 15,15,773.
  • After deducting the Rs 1,06,000 already awarded by the tribunal in 2004, the enhanced amount payable comes to Rs 14,09,773.
  • The enhanced amount will carry interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until payment.
  • The total compensation now stands recalculated at Rs 15.15 lakh.
Also Read | ‘No leniency’: Rajasthan High Court upholds penalty on judge for ‘trying to approach colleague’ in father’s cases

A childhood shattered: 1999 accident

  • The case traces back to May 12, 1999, when Mukesh, then just seven years old, was injured in an accident involving a truck.
  • The vehicle was being driven by one Prithvi Singh and was insured at the time.
  • According to the submissions before the court, the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.
  • The impact left the child with multiple serious injuries, including eight simple injuries.
  • Fractures of both tibia bones.
  • Fractures of the fibula
  • A fractured femur
  • 29% permanent disability
Also Read | Rajasthan High Court ends tenancy war after 77 years: Why one eviction order now binds every legal heir

Hospitalisation for 54 days

  • The injuries required prolonged medical treatment and follow-up care, with substantial expenditure incurred by the family.
  • A claim petition was filed before the MACT, Jodhpur, which on January 20, 2004, awarded Rs 1,06,000 in compensation.
  • The family, however, considered the amount grossly inadequate given the severity of the injuries and their long-term implications.
  • Aggrieved, the petition was filed before the high court
Also Read | ‘Rarest of rare’: Rajasthan High Court orders DNA test after 93-year-old woman denies ‘daughter’ amid property row

Appeal for just compensation

  • Challenging the tribunal’s award, the appellant approached the high court seeking enhancement.
  • Advocates Shreyansh Rathi and Nishit Shah, counsels for Mukesh, argued that the compensation awarded two decades ago did not reflect either the extent of physical suffering or the long-term impact on his earning capacity and quality of life.
  • It was contended that the award needed to be recomputed in light of the RSLSA Guidelines, 2024, which provide structured norms for determining compensation in motor accident cases.
  • While the insurance company opposed the plea for enhancement, it did not dispute the occurrence of the accident or the applicability of updated guidelines for recalculating compensation.
Also Read | Rajasthan High Court grants bail to undertrial jailed for nearly full sentence duration

 26-year legal battle

  • The ruling brings closure to a legal battle that began when Mukesh was still in primary school.
  • What started as a tragic road accident in 1999 has culminated in a 2026 judgment that reflects how compensation law has evolved to better account for human suffering and long-term disability.
Also Read | Discipline can’t cost humanity: Rajasthan High Court reinstates CRPF constable fired 23 years ago over medical emergency

Hitesh Nagjibhai Patel case

  • In 2012, an eight-year-old boy named Hitesh Nagjibhai Patel was struck by a negligently driven vehicle in Gujarat, resulting in a brain haemorrhage and the amputation of his left leg.
  • For over a decade, his family fought a legal battle for “just compensation”, initially receiving only Rs 3.90 lakh from a tribunal, and later Rs 8.65 lakh from the Gujarat High Court.
  • These courts treated Hitesh as a “non-earning” minor, a classification that typically results in low payouts.
  • However, the Supreme Court intervened, delivering a landmark ruling that redefined how child victims are viewed by the law.
  • The court said that a child’s future potential cannot be ignored and that their compensation should be calculated based on the minimum wages of a skilled worker.
  • Consequently, the top court enhanced Hitesh’s compensation to approximately Rs 35.90 lakh, accounting for loss of future earnings, pain and suffering, and the cost of a prosthetic limb.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
bangladesh elections, bangladesh elections results 2026
PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman after BNP's big win in Bangladesh polls
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
bangladesh elections, bangladesh elections results 2026
PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman after BNP's big win in Bangladesh polls
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
fire
These animals aren't afraid of fire
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
Prolific at 18, expensive at 14: When is Jasprit Bumrah at his most deceptive
Bumrah
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
Spotify CEO: AI now writes and deploys code, engineers only review
Spotify has been churning out a lot of features in the last couple of months.
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement