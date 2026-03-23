28 years, 1 job, zero security: Rajasthan High Court orders driver’s regularisation, says ‘state can’t profit from own inaction’

The services rendered by the petitioner were entirely blemish-free, and no complaint was ever made against him, the Rajasthan High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan High Court news: Asserting that a welfare state cannot operate on the spine of exploited daily wage workers, the Rajasthan High Court has ordered the regularisation of a driver who served the government for nearly 30 years.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma, while dealing with the man’s plea, said that the state, being a model employer, is expected to act as a parent towards its employees, especially where the employees situated at the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum are concerned.

Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma noted that the state is meant to be a model employer. Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma noted that the state is meant to be a model employer.

“A welfare state cannot run core public functions on the spine of contractual/ daily wage workers and then wash its hands by pointing to the absence of sanctioned posts,” the high court’s order said on March 16.