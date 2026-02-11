‘Rarest of rare’: Rajasthan High Court orders DNA test after 93-year-old woman denies ‘daughter’ amid property row

Rajasthan High Court News: The dispute arose from a civil suit filed by Bhauri Devi, who challenged a registered will dated April 10, 2014, allegedly executed by her late father. (Image generated using AI)

In what it described as a "rarest of rare case", the Rajasthan High Court has ordered a DNA test to determine maternity in connection with a property dispute after a 93-year-old woman denied that the plaintiff was her daughter.

Hearing a plea by Bhauri Devi, 70, Justice Bipin Gupta set aside a trial court’s order refusing the DNA test.

“When a female counterpart is not disputing her marriage with a male, but she is denying the fact that a child is not her own, then it is not a case of testing the paternity, but rather a case to decide the maternity of the child,” the court said on February 4.